Neuspera Medical, Inc. Welcomes Bunty Banerjee as Its First Chief Operating Officer

The seasoned life sciences executive will play a key role as the company completes the regulatory process and prepares for commercialization of its Neuspera SNM System

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuspera Medical, Inc., a neuromodulation company pioneering the Neuspera Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) System, announced today that Bunty Banerjee has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer. He will lead the activities in both research and development, as well as operations, while working closely with all other functions as Neuspera completes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission for regulatory approval of the Neuspera System to treat OAB symptoms and prepares for commercialization.

"Bunty is joining Neuspera at an incredibly exciting time for the company," said Steffen Hovard, CEO of Neuspera Medical. "We look forward to his contributions to the team as he deploys valuable skills and insights with the organization."

The Neuspera SNM System is a discreet, minimally invasive, ultra-miniaturized implant designed to provide patients personal control and relief from urinary urge incontinence (UUI), a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB). Banerjee joins Neuspera following the company achieving a number of significant milestones:

All implanted patients have completed the 6-month primary endpoint visit in the SANS-UUI pivotal trial. The SANS-UUI multi-center, single-arm clinical study was designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the Neuspera System and gain FDA approval in the U.S.

The closing of its Series D funding round raising $23 million and led by Vertex Ventures HC and Treo Ventures with participation by Action Potential Venture Capital, Windham Capital Partners, Portfolia, Olympus Innovation Ventures, and another strategic investor.

Banerjee is a seasoned life sciences executive with more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, holding senior operational leadership positions at Omnicell, Philips Image Guided Therapy, Abbott, and Boston Scientific, which involved the development, commercialization, and scaling of complex medical products. He has served in senior leadership roles in enterprises ranging from early start-ups to Fortune 100 corporations, overseeing operations from pre-clinical to billion-dollar businesses.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Neuspera team and contribute to the company's success at this critical stage," said Banerjee. "I'm looking forward to being a part of an incredibly innovative team and an amazing technology dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic health conditions."

Banerjee has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University, India, and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Management from Clemson University.

The Neuspera System has FDA clearance for treating chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin and is currently an investigational device for treating UUI, a symptom associated with OAB.

About Neuspera Medical

Neuspera Medical, Inc. is committed to developing implantable medical devices that will improve the lives of patients battling chronic illnesses. The Neuspera platform is designed to provide patients and physicians with new, and potentially earlier, treatment options that are less invasive and more adaptable. These therapeutic alternatives aim to help patients restore their health and well-being for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit www.neuspera.com.

Media Contact:

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651-276-6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Neuspera Medical Inc.