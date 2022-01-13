Neutral Digital appoints Iain Brown to Board of Directors

LONDON and HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that Iain Brown has been appointed to the Board of Neutral Digital as Managing Director. Iain brings over 17 years of experience in roles focused on strategy, growth and digital transformation and will work closely with Co-Founders Christian Grou and Adam Randall as we continue to innovate and deliver our next phase of growth.

"Over the last 20 years Neutral has built a cutting-edge set of capabilities creating immersive experiences to support clients on their digital transformation journeys. Having worked with Neutral in my previous roles, I have always been blown away by the creativity and quality Neutral delivers for its clients. I am excited and proud to play a part in the next chapter of growth for the business," said Iain.

Chair of the Board Walé Adepoju said, "Iain's expertise blending technology, finance and operating experience adds an extra dimension to the Neutral team that will be a key enabler as we rapidly scale the business over the next 18 months. We are delighted to be able to welcome Iain onboard."

"As we progress on this journey, Iain's innovative thinking, deep expertise, and intimate knowledge of Neutral Digital will help drive innovation and continue to advance our mission," said Co-Founder Adam Randall.

"Having Iain as a member of the board of directors underlines a strong focus on implementing our 3D immersive vision for the generation of customer experiences across industries. As digital architects, we are expanding our solutions to emerging metaverses and Iain will play a pivotal role in achieving our potential," said Co-Founder Christian Grou.

About Neutral Digital

Neutral Digital creates immersive experiences across industries. For two decades the agency has leveraged business insights and the latest technologies to deliver cutting-edge, awe-inspiring work. From marketing experiences and digital training to socially enabled retail.

