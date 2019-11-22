Neutrino Energy Group Founder Praises UK's 'Unprecedented' £30 Million Investment in DUNE Project

BERLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrino Energy Group founder Holger Thorsten Schubart said on Friday that the UK government's Thursday announcement of a £30 Million investment in the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) project shows that people from all over are understanding the incredible potential of neutrino energy, which the company expects to be a major force in world energy.

American neutrino research project

"Interest in neutrino energy continues to increase at an incredibly rapid rate. A few years ago, nobody even knew that you could derive electricity from the kinetic energy of passing neutrinos, but these days, announcements like the recent DUNE global science project investment are becoming commonplace," said Schubart.

£30 million investment in an American neutrino research project

Operated by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) will be housed in Fermilab deep below the fertile plains of Illinois. A collaborative effort of energy scientists from 32 countries, the DUNE project seeks to grasp the secrets of neutrinos from one of the most undisturbed places on planet Earth.

On November 21, 2019, the UK government invested £30 into DUNE, signaling an unprecedented degree of interest in global neutrino initiatives. This American neutrino research project has recently garnered quite a bit of investment, and it's become the darling of international researchers hungering for the next frontiers in energy science.

By 2026, the UK's Research and Innovations Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) has committed to investing a total of £45 million into DUNE, and this set of 13 different development grants is only the beginning of the United Kingdom's intended influence on this impressive scientific project.

What do the UK and all the other investors in DUNE want to see come out of this project? Nothing less than the answers to humanity's energy future.

Neutrinos: Invisible no longer

The purpose of the DUNE project is to detect neutrinos on a scale that has never been achieved before, and one of the ingredients of this auspicious endeavor is 68,000 kg of liquid argon. Simply isolating that much noble gas and rendering into liquid form is no mean feat, which provides an idea of the scale at which the international scientific community is pouring its resources into neutrinos.

Of course, the main reason we want to know more about neutrinos is so we can use them to further the human race. Science and industry have always dovetailed comfortably, and the latest neutrino science breakthroughs will pave the way for future neutrinovoltaic devices.

Long relegated to the shadows, the "ghost particle" is finally enjoying its day in the sun. People everywhere believe in neutrinos, and the scientific community is ready for change.

The next steps with the Neutrino Energy Group

Founded by forward-thinking German energy scientist Holger Thorsten Schubart, the Neutrino Energy Group is an international consortium of dedicated neutrino research scientists and engineers. The goal of this group is to produce consumer-level neutrino energy devices in the near future, starting with the technology to power smartphones with nothing more than endlessly-streaming neutrinos. Join the Neutrino Energy Group in this landmark adventure to solve the world's energy crises and explore the stars as one.

Related Images

30-million-uk-investment-in-an.jpg

£30 million UK investment in an American neutrino research project

American neutrino research project

SOURCE Neutrino Energy Group