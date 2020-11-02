Neutrino Energy Will Defeat the Specter of Phantom Load

BERLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Also known as standby power, phantom load is the energy that's drained by devices even when you aren't using them. By equipping individual electronic devices with neutrinovoltaic electricity generators, the Neutrino Energy Group will eliminate this unnecessary burden on contemporary power grids.

The Inconvenient Truth of Phantom Load

Embrace an Energy-Efficient Future with the Neutrino Energy Group

Despite regulations that have significantly limited the amount of standby power that electronic devices can use, phantom load continues to steal a significant portion of the global electricity supply every year. Developing countries don't have any limits on the phantom load that electronic devices use, further adding to the severity of this issue.

While standby power only accounts for a tiny fraction of the amount of electrical energy consumed worldwide, every little bit helps in the struggle to reduce energy consumption and transition away from fossil fuels. By providing the standby power that electronic devices need to boot up quickly, neutrinovoltaic devices will rapidly eliminate the threat of phantom load and gradually fulfill ever-increasing portions of global energy demand.

Why Neutrino Energy Is Uniquely Suited to Defeat Phantom Load

Over the last few years, scientists around the world have proven that it's possible to derive small amounts of electrical energy from the mass of neutrinos and other non-visible radiation. Since neutrinos generated by the sun and other stellar bodies pass through everything we see during every hour of every day, this renewable energy technology operates ceaselessly in practically any conceivable environment.

At present, neutrinovoltaic devices can generate small amounts of electrical energy. As this technology advances, neutrino energy generators such as the Neutrino Power Cube will be capable of producing ever-larger amounts of electricity. While neutrinovoltaic devices gradually develop, however, it will become possible to start using this revolutionary technology to take care of small energy needs.

Most devices that generate phantom load only require around 0.5 watts of electricity to remain in standby mode. In short order, neutrinovoltaic technologies will be fully capable of supplying this minimal amount of power, allowing electronic devices to boot up rapidly without requiring a steady drip of electricity from the conventional power grid.

It will take some time for the world's power consumption to attain true sustainability. As renewable energy technologies become more powerful, electronic devices must also become more energy-efficient. Producers of sustainable energy technologies will need to address the inherent land-use and ecological concerns posed by solar panels and windmills, and the transition away from fossil fuels must be accomplished gently to avoid negatively impacting global quality of life.

Throughout the process, the Neutrino Energy Group will be there to fill in the gaps. Starting with low-intensity electricity loads like providing standby power and charging smartphone batteries, neutrinovoltaic devices will gradually take on ever-greater responsibilities within the coming energy revolution.

