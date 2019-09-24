Neutrino Energy Will Power the Future's Tech Sector

BERLIN, Sept. 24th, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As humanity has yearned for the stars, its energy output has needed to stay in balance with increasingly sophisticated technologies. Finding the manpower to row a Viking vessel was far less complex than understanding the engine operation procedures of a modern-day cruise ship, but at every turn, the human race has provided itself with energy technology that has allowed the growth of the species to continue.

Neutrino Energy

Fossil fuels are the most energy-abundant and easily convertible forms of energy yet developed, but they come at a cost. Renewable energy sources are trying to keep up with the energy demand of an ever-swelling global population, but inherent design problems are slowing down the growth of the renewable industry. While this development came out of left field for many in the scientific community, since 2015, a select group of scientists and engineers of the Neutrino Energy Group have been telling the world that harvesting energy from neutrinos might be the energy solution the world so clearly needs.

On Sept. 23, Google added a new post to its official blog. Titled "Our commitment to ensure a sustainable future for all," this blog post details Google's ongoing efforts to make its facilities greener and more sustainable.

According to the post, Google has recently ramped up initiatives to power its global facilities with sustainable energy sources. These experimental programs are part of an overall tech sector push to ditch fossil fuels and embrace the clean energy technologies of the future. While we can all agree that fossil fuels are inefficient and polluting, over-reliance on our current sustainable energy infrastructure could cause an economic slowdown that would stop energy sector innovation in its tracks.

Big tech is going green - but at what cost?

Currently, America is a net exporter of energy, and by most metrics, the domestic economy is in good shape. The rest of the world is heading to recession, but if the U.S. economy remains stable, trade relationships will help ease the systemic effects of this global economic downturn.

Unfortunately, fossil fuels are at the heart of this American energy renaissance. It's a simple fact that fossil fuels have given humanity the power to grow to its current level of technological sophistication, and these dangerous and harmful energy sources continue to fuel humanity's ascent to the stars.

Renewables simply aren't contributing enough to the grid to allow a smooth transition away from fossil fuels at this time. To develop clean energy technologies that will save our civilization, we will need to momentarily rely on the same fuels that have gotten us into our current predicament.

New technologies are needed to ensure long-term economic stability in the tech sector

Photovoltaic, wind, and geothermal technologies contribute an increasing amount of energy to the global supply. At the same time, each of these technologies has its detractors, and in most cases, new hydroelectric dam projects are no longer pursued due to ecological downsides.

Geothermal energy production is only viable in certain select areas of the world, wind farms only operate in gusty conditions, and photovoltaic cells only reach peak efficiency when they are in direct sunlight. Despite these drawbacks, human beings have shown themselves more than up to the task of expanding their worldwide use of renewable energy technologies.

At the same time, however, reliance on renewables is not increasing in proportion to the world's energy needs. Realistically, it will, at this point, take decades to fully transition away from fossil fuels. And that's assuming the current ecological crisis on planet Earth doesn't take any unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Every time humanity has been faced with a crisis that imperils its continued existence, we have collectively come up with a way to overcome the obstacles before us and build a brighter future for our children. This time around is no different; already, scientists around the world are hard at work developing the future's renewable energy technologies that can produce electricity anywhere at any time.

The neutrinovoltaic revolution

If existing renewable energy technologies aren't up to the task, we'll just need to keep developing new ones to fill in the gaps. As our species has developed, the human race has learned ever more ways to derive energy from our environment. From the horse and buggy to the steam engine to the internal combustion engine, humanity has continually created new energy production technologies to meet its evolving needs, and now, the next era of our epic energy saga has begun.

While scientists had suspected this might be the case for some time, it wasn't until 2015 that researchers discovered the long-sought secret of neutrinos. While these invisible particles might seem ghostly, they actually have mass, and with the right instruments, it's possible to both record this mass and transform it into electrical energy.

Now that four years have already passed, the age of neutrinovoltaics has truly begun. While the amount of energy that can be produced by current neutrino energy devices is too small to be useful, giant leaps have already been made in output efficiency. These recent engineering developments indicate that consumer-level neutrinovoltaic technologies are already on the horizon.

Embracing neutrinovoltaics will encourage further reliance on sustainable energy

Right now, companies want to move away from fossil fuels, but they're concerned about their bottom lines. Any straightforward businessman knows that moving away from fossil fuels prematurely would lead to an incredible economic loss that could even send human culture back to the stone age. We need to thread this needle carefully, and nowhere is this danger more apparent than in the business sector.

Economic growth improves everyone's lives. Poverty is conquered, society thrives, and new technologies are created that irrevocably alter the trajectory of human history. Economic growth is always predicated on access to energy, and reducing the amount of energy the average person has access to inevitably leads to economic collapse.

Companies need to know that sustainable energy is economically feasible. When you're in the business of producing consumer electronics, for instance, you're not too impressed by energy technologies that don't produce new forms of batteries or significantly alter how consumers interact with the energy grid. If a new technology were to be developed, however, that freed electronic device manufacturers from reliance on both lithium-ion batteries and the electrical grid in one fell swoop, every sector within the economy would suddenly gain confidence in the move away from fossil fuels.

The Neutrino Energy Group is delivering tomorrow's neutrinovoltaic devices today

The development of a smartphone, for instance, that doesn't need to be charged would change the way that everyone sees renewable energy. At the Neutrino Energy Group, CEO Holger Thorsten Schubart and his international crew of collaborators are mere steps away from making it happen. Google, listen up: The Neutrino Energy Group is about to take your sustainable energy efforts to a whole new level.

Contact:

Neutrino Deutschland GmbH

Holger Thorsten Schubart

Unter den Linden 21-23

10117 Berlin

Tel.: +49 30 20924013

Email: office@neutrino-energy.com

Web: https://neutrino-energy.com

