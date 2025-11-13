Neutrogena® and OGX® Leverage Decades of Skin Expertise with Latest Hair Innovations

New Neutrogena® Hair Restore and OGX® ProGrowth + Peptide systems address need for accessible hair growth solutions

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenvue, the maker of Neutrogena® and OGX®, is transforming the haircare landscape with innovations that redefine how consumers care for their scalp and hair. With 10 decades of skincare expertise now reimagined for the scalp, the company is advancing the "skinification of hair" by developing solutions that treat the scalp and strands with the same precision traditionally reserved for facial skin. By redefining scalp health as the foundation for stronger, healthier strands, consumers can embrace both premium product experiences and science-led results.

"Scalp care is not just a new trend – 82% of women believe that healthy hair growth starts with a healthy scalpi," says Andrew Stanleick, President of Kenvue Skin Health & Beauty, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. "With Neutrogena® Hair Restore and OGX® ProGrowth + Peptide, we are treating the scalp like skin – bringing advanced skincare to haircare – while also making premium aesthetics, fragrances and packaging accessible to all."

The new Neutrogena® Hair Restore and OGX® ProGrowth + Peptide systems reflect a unified vision to advance the intersection of beauty and science. These dermatologist-designed and trichologist-developed innovations deliver comprehensive scalp-to-strand solutions, empowering consumers with accessible options that unite scalp health, hair repair, and science-led technology. While both systems are powered by peptides – recognized as a top 10 skincare ingredientii –to support scalp health, each brand approached the use of key ingredients in a unique way to meet diverse consumer needs.

"Our latest innovations are grounded in a deep understanding of ingredient performance," said Adam Ricciardone, Global Head of R&D, Skin Health & Beauty at Kenvue. "Years of experience in skincare helped us develop innovations that address a range of haircare concerns. With Neutrogena® Hair Restore, we applied patent-pending skincare technologies to help create a stronger scalp barrier primed for regrowth, while OGX® ProGrowth + Peptide brings skin repair science to life at the root – nourishing and revitalizing the scalp for visibly thicker, fuller hair."

Neutrogena® Hair Restore

Developed alongside dermatologists, Neutrogena ® recently launched a five-product collection that uses proven skin-actives to advance the brand's trusted skin science to where it matters most: your scalp. The Neutrogena ® Hair Restore system focuses on advanced scalp health and long-term growth support.

To reset and clear the scalp for growth, Neutrogena ® Hair Restore features a Triple Action Scalp Cleanser that detoxifies in three ways: exfoliating dead skin cells, removing build-up and eliminating excess oil. The built-in scrub applicator targets the scalp directly, while gently massaging the scalp to help boost circulation.

Hair Restore features a that detoxifies in three ways: exfoliating dead skin cells, removing build-up and eliminating excess oil. The built-in scrub applicator targets the scalp directly, while gently massaging the scalp to help boost circulation. The line also includes the new Advanced Growth Support Serum , powered by patent-pending Micro-Peptide XP technology that activates within the scalp to restore hair density from the root, delivering up to 41% less shedding iii .

, powered by patent-pending Micro-Peptide XP technology that activates within the scalp to restore hair density from the root, delivering up to 41% less shedding . The brand is taking superior science a step further by launching its own clinical study on the new Hair Restore collection for advanced hair growth support.

The collection is now available exclusively at Walmart, with expansion to additional retailers early next year.

OGX® ProGrowth + Peptide

As the #1 hair repair brandiv, OGX® introduces a trichologist-developed, growth repair system that gets to the root for visibly thicker, fuller hair. The OGX®ProGrowth + Peptide system is a beauty-forward, instant results innovation that unclogs pores, hydrates the scalp and thickens strands from the root, in just one usev.

The first step in the treatment system targets the scalp as the source for natural hair growth. The ProGrowth + Peptide Shampoo has been formulated to include mandelic acid – a gentle exfoliator that safely removes buildup and is suitable for daily use.

has been formulated to include mandelic acid – a gentle exfoliator that safely removes buildup and is suitable for daily use. Powered by the 9% Long7vity Complex™, the new ProGrowth + Peptide Serum Click Pen delivers precise, targeted application to protect and fortify hair follicles. The fast absorbing, water-based formula reinforces the root in just one use v .

delivers precise, targeted application to protect and fortify hair follicles. The fast absorbing, water-based formula reinforces the root in just one use . The full system, including a new serum mist, nourishes the scalp and protects strands, delivering up to 3x fuller-looking hair when used together.

With new offerings from Neutrogena® and OGX®, consumers gain unique, science-led solutions tailored to diverse hair and scalp needs. Both collections begin rolling out this fall, with nationwide availability in 2026. For more information, visit neutrogena.com and ogxbeauty.com.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

About Neutrogena®

For over 90 years, Neutrogena® has been developing breakthrough skincare solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience, living into our Beauty to a Science platform. From science-led innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health & beauty. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types, and tones. Neutrogena® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

About OGX ®

OGX® believes healthy hair gives you the confidence to boldly be yourself, which is why we develop high-performance formulas designed to support hair health and resilience from root to tip. We blend recognizable, proven ingredients known for delivering healthy-looking hair to equip you with the products you need to help prevent and repair damage every time you wash. OGX® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

