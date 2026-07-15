Neutrogena® Announces 'Break the Rules,' a New Brand Mission Empowering Consumers to Break Beauty's Rules with Science

New retinol campaign from Neutrogena® proves consumers don't have to compromise, advancing the brand's dermatologist-led innovation and culturally relevant storytelling

Break the Rules debuts July 15, 2026, and unites the brand's dermatologist-backed science, consumer-first approach, and breakthrough product development under one clear brand mission: Neutrogena® breaks the rules with science, so consumers can break the rules of beauty

Social listening (Pulsar) found nearly 17,000 U.S. consumer posts about retinol on TikTok and Instagram between January–May 2026, consistently surfacing a core tension: consumers want retinol's results without the irritation

Neutrogena® was the first brand to launch a retinol face cream in the U.S. mass market in 1997 and has been continuously advancing retinol science ever since. The brand will expand Break the Rules through creator partnerships and Lollapalooza, where Neutrogena® is the official Skincare and Suncare Sponsor

SUMMIT, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrogena®, a brand backed by more than 90 years of skincare innovation, today announced Break the Rules, a new brand mission built to help consumers move past beauty's noise and embrace real, science-backed solutions.

Neutrogena® brings 'Break the Rules' to life with new Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol® content, rewriting the outdated rules of aging and empowering consumers to define beauty on their own terms. Speed Speed Rapid Wrinkle Repair® headlines the first Break the Rules campaign.

Today's consumers have more beauty information available to them than ever with social media, AI-powered tools, creators, and peers, often shaping the skincare conversation before consumers even reach the dermatologist's office. But more access doesn't always mean more clarity. "Patients now come in with routines built from social media — and often, half of it isn't right for their skin. My advice: look for the science behind a product, not just the virality," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Break the Rules is rooted in a simple consumer truth: beauty advice can often feel like a set of rigid rules. Neutrogena® is challenging those "rules" with dermatologist-backed science that makes proven skincare easier to understand, easier to use, and easier to trust – from sunscreen that feels weightless on skin to retinol designed to deliver visible results with a gentle experience.

"Neutrogena has helped pioneer dermatologist-developed consumer skincare," said Chris Riat, Global Neutrogena® Brand Leader. "Break the Rules is us putting 90 years of expertise to work where consumers need it most, helping move them past the noise and advancing their beauty routines both in terms of aesthetics and clinical efficacy."

Break the Rules' first major creative moment centers on retinol, one of skincare's most searched-for ingredients with 60,000 average monthly searches1. Social listening data captured via Pulsar found nearly 17,000 posts from U.S. consumers about retinol across TikTok and Instagram between January and May 2026, consistently surfacing the same consumer conflict: people want retinol's proven results but feel they must trade that effectiveness for irritation. The new Neutrogena® retinol campaign, featuring Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair® Retinol Regenerating Cream, was developed to speak directly to that tension. Neutrogena® has been advancing retinol science since being the first to launch a retinol face cream in the U.S. mass market in 1997. Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair® Retinol Regenerating Cream with hyaluronic acid improves the look of fine lines, dullness, wrinkles & dark spots.

The new retinol creative officially begins rolling out on July 15 and will run nationally across TV and digital channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. In the months ahead, Break the Rules will continue to unfold across creator partnerships and experiential activations, including Lollapalooza, where Neutrogena® will help festivalgoers refresh in between sets with hydrating skincare alongside sunscreen stations across the festival grounds.

For more information about Break the Rules and Neutrogena®, visit Neutrogena.com or follow @Neutrogena on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Jenni Evora

U.S. Brand Communications Leader, Neutrogena®

[email protected]

About Neutrogena®

For over 90 years, Neutrogena® has been developing breakthrough skincare solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience. From science-led innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health & beauty. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types, and tones. Neutrogena® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

SOURCE Neutrogena