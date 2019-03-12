Neutrogena® Dermatology Opinion Poll Shows Strong Support For Higher SPF Sunscreens

90% recommend patients use high SPF so they are better protected

Nearly 70% agree SPF100+ protects better than SPF50+

81% agree higher SPF is proven to protect better in real world conditions

86% say most patients do not understand how much sunscreen to apply

80% agree that because patients under apply sunscreen, high SPF is even more critical to providing better protection

"While dermatologists have always acknowledged the critical role of sunscreen for skin health, we are seeing a shift in the guidance they give patients, including stronger support for higher SPF formulas," said Sean McFarland, Senior Brand Manager, NEUTROGENA®. "Higher SPF is a way to ensure people are getting the best protection, especially if they under apply."

Studies show that most people under apply sunscreen by as much as 50% of the amount used to calculate SPF values, meaning they are only getting 50% of the labeled value. The cumulative effect in skin damage of increased UV exposure when using lower SPF sunscreens can be a substantial factor in skin damage, including premature aging and skin cancer.

Support for higher SPF extends beyond the dermatology community. According to McFarland, Ultra Sheer SPF100+ is the brand's #1 selling sunscreen2.

Sunscreen Advice

Dermatology professionals confirm that changing sun protection behaviors among patients is difficult, and requires creativity in how they talk about sunscreen use. Advice on how consumers can stay sun safe was shared in the poll including:

Use the highest SPF you can find!

Apply after brushing your teeth

Make it a daily routine after showering

Use every day, no matter the weather

The sun is always out, so use daily - not just when you think you'll be "out in the sun"

If you like being tanned, you better love having wrinkles

High SPF Published Science

The popularity of higher SPF formulas is grounded in clinical evidence. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) found that SPF100+ provided significantly better protection from UV rays than SPF50+ formula3 in actual use settings. The study was conducted by NEUTROGENA® scientists in collaboration with a leading dermatologist on a sunny day during skiing and snowboarding in Vail, Colorado.

In the study, 199 men and women were given two sunscreen products - NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF100+, and a top-selling broad spectrum SPF50+ sunscreen product - and asked to apply each one to a different side of their face during their time outdoors. Participants spent an average of 6 hours on the ski slopes. On the morning after, 55% of participants had more sunburn on the SPF50+ side versus 5% who had more sunburn on the SPF100+ side.

"The JAAD study was the largest published study to directly compare the benefits of high SPF sunscreens in actual use conditions," said McFarland. "The study and the more recent opinion poll are part of our ongoing commitment to understanding and communicating the essential role of sunscreen, and especially higher SPF formulas, in achieving healthy skin."

About NEUTROGENA®

NEUTROGENA®, #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, has brought groundbreaking skin care solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, mens care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating and rethinking what is possible, NEUTROGENA® products consistently deliver real results without compromises. www.neutrogena.com

1 Onsite digital poll of 636 attendees at NEUTROGENA booth, March 1-3, 2019

2 Nielsen US xAOC: Units Latest 52 Weeks w/e 2/23/19

3 Williams JD, et. al, SPF100+ sunscreen is more protective against sunburn than SPF50+ in actual-use: Results of a randomized double-blind, split-face, natural sunlight exposure, clinical trial, Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (2018), doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2018.12.062

SOURCE NEUTROGENA

Related Links

http://www.neutrogena.com

