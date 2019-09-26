Neutrogena® Launches New Bright Boost Collection to Address a Leading Skin Issue for Millennial Women: Dull, Uneven Skin

Neutrogena has cultivated a skin-first approach to science and innovation, which is based in technological advances, expert research and most importantly a deep understanding of women. This approach includes addressing the concerns of millennials seeking new options for bright and radiant skin.

"We uncovered that the majority of millennial women (84%) believe that healthy skin is glowing skin, and nearly 4 in 5 (78%) wish there were more products on the market that gently exfoliate skin," said Kerry Sullivan, Vice President of Neutrogena, U.S. Skin Health at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. "The Bright Boost line is the perfect opportunity to deliver on this unmet need. We tapped into our global network of the brightest young female scientists at Neutrogena to develop a breakthrough solution, leveraging the power of resurfacing ingredients like Neoglucosamine® technology to boost the skin's natural renewal process. The result is our powerhouse new offering for brighter, more-even skin tone."

Anna Rose, Carine Hardy, Anna Trondoli and Diyana Sudarsono, four Neutrogena talented millennial scientists paired their firsthand personal skincare experiences with their scientific expertise to develop the four-part collection for brighter skin.

Anna Rose, Principal Scientist, R&D Skin Health, Johnson & Johnson, explains, "We as women know what women need, so we designed these products with those needs in mind. To counteract the 'skin sins' of our 20s, like late nights, lack of proper sunscreen use, poor food choices and even dehydration, we needed to look beyond simple formulations."

After rounds of prototyping each formula, communicating across different time zones, and coming together for two weeks in the lab, the team of millennial scientists brought Bright Boost to life. The scientists merged Johnson & Johnson research with premium ingredients known to resurface and retexturize to develop a line that would deliver radiant, healthy-looking skin.

NEW Neutrogena Bright Boost™

The new Bright Boost collection is made up of four key products including: A Resurfacing Micro Polish, an Illuminating Serum, a Gel Cream, and a Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30. The Neutrogena Bright Boost daily regimen can reveal brighter, wide-awake skin in just one week.

Three of the products are powered by Neoglucosamine technology, a gentle, non-acid amino sugar exfoliant. It helps boost surface cell turnover, which slows over time, and works in harmony with other powerful skin-brightening ingredients, resulting in brighter, more even-looking skin. This multi-tasking collection also features other efficacious ingredients such as Mandelic Acid and Glycolic Acid to brighten skin. Additionally, Neoglucosamine can help minimize the appearance of fine lines.

The collection is available now at mass merchandisers nationwide. Learn more about Neutrogena Bright Boost and our powerful skin brightener, Neoglucosamine by visiting www.neutrogena.com/bright-boost.

About Neutrogena®

Neutrogena®, #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, has brought groundbreaking skin care solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men's care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating and rethinking what is possible, Neutrogena® products consistently deliver real results without compromises. www.neutrogena.com

Survey Method:

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Neutrogena from September 5-9, 2019 among 1,107 U.S. women ages 18 and older, among whom 347 are Millennials ages 23-38. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tasia Langston / Laura Quinones.

