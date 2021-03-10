NEUTROGENA® Names Chloe x Halle Its First Sister-Duo Brand Ambassadors

"We grew up using Neutrogena products and have always trusted the brand to keep our skin looking and feeling healthy, so we are super excited to officially join the Neutrogena family," said Chloe. "Halle and I face very different challenges with our skin, but whatever we're looking for, we always know that Neutrogena will have a product that's right for our specific skincare needs."

Added Halle: "That's another reason we are so proud to partner with the brand: inclusivity in beauty is so important to us, and we love how Neutrogena offers such a diverse assortment of products for people with all kinds of skin. Through this partnership, we're so excited to be able to learn more about the science of skin and skincare, and we can't wait to share that knowledge with all of our fans and followers as well."

As brand ambassadors, Chloe x Halle will support the launch of the new Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen product line, which is powered with HELIOPLEX® technology. This sun care innovation defends skin against UVA and UVB rays with broad spectrum protection and features antioxidant-rich vitamin E. Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense sunscreen is oil-free, non-comedogenic and oxybenzone-free, and the formula is ideal for all skin tones as it provides a weightless finish that's completely invisible on skin.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Chloe x Halle to the Neutrogena family," said Kerry Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing for Neutrogena. "As Neutrogena aims to put the power of skin health in the hands of people of all skin tones and types through a variety of initiatives, Chloe x Halle likewise have the power to inspire and educate a whole new generation of skincare users. We are excited to join forces, with the shared aim of making good skin health more accessible to all."

About NEUTROGENA®

NEUTROGENA®, #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, has brought groundbreaking skincare solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men's care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating and rethinking what is possible, NEUTROGENA® products consistently deliver real results without compromises.

Media Contact:

Emma Maliszewsk

[email protected]

858-829-4361

SOURCE Neutrogena