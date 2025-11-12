Neutron and FinFan Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Lightning Network Infrastructure Across Vietnam

Joint initiative brings instant, low-cost payments via Lightning Network to institutions and consumers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutron, a global Bitcoin Lightning infrastructure company, and FinFan, a licensed Vietnamese cross-border payment service provider, have announced a strategic partnership to officially distribute Lightning Network infrastructure for institutions across Vietnam.

The collaboration addresses rising demand for real-time cross-border payouts, merchant settlement, and digital income flows to Vietnam, while offering trusted, compliance-ready integrations for partners navigating the evolving global financial landscape.

"This partnership marks a turning point, proof that the Lightning Network isn't just the future, it's becoming the new standard for real-time settlement," said Albert Buu, CEO of Neutron. "By uniting FinFan's deep local presence and regulatory foundation with Neutron's global, internet-native rails, we're setting a new benchmark for how institutions and consumer platforms in Vietnam can move value - instantly, compliantly, and without borders."

"By partnering, FinFan and Neutron combine local trust and local innovation," said Dr. Tuyen Nguyen, Founder/CEO of FinFan. "Our customers, enterprises and consumers alike, gain faster settlement, lower fees, and predictable, compliant rails that connect Vietnam to global commerce."

What the partnership delivers

Instant or near-instant settlement: Real-time transfers for B2B payouts and consumer transactions.

Real-time transfers for B2B payouts and consumer transactions. Lower operating costs: Lightning Network reduces per-transaction costs vs. legacy rails.

Lightning Network reduces per-transaction costs vs. legacy rails. Compliance-ready integration: Enterprise controls, auditability, and integration patterns aligned with partner policies in Vietnam and abroad.

Enterprise controls, auditability, and integration patterns aligned with partner policies in Vietnam and abroad. Open-finance connectivity: Enables institutions to launch Lightning wallet services through APIs with the flexibility to scale into future Lightning-based financial services as the network evolves.

Together, Neutron and FinFan are building reliable, compliant Lightning rails that help Vietnam's financial ecosystem move value at internet speed, unlocking faster cash cycles for businesses and more transparent, affordable transfers for consumers. Partners ready to modernize their payment infrastructure are invited to get in touch to explore deployment timelines and use-case fit.

About Neutron

Neutron is a global Bitcoin technology company providing enterprise-grade Lightning Network infrastructure for institutions and businesses. Neutron's APIs and services enable instant settlement, liquidity management, and compliance-ready integrations that connect the internet of money to open finance.

About FinFan

FinFan is a licensed Vietnamese fintech company specializing in cross-border payment solutions. With strong expertise in regulatory compliance, settlement, and local banking connectivity, FinFan bridges global fintech innovation with Vietnam's financial ecosystem.

FinFan's mission is to make it faster, safer, and more transparent for global businesses and financial institutions to transfer funds and process cross-border payments into Vietnam through trusted, compliant, and efficient digital payment infrastructure.

