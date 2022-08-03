Neutronium: Reflex Finance and Partners Announce Eco-Friendly and Gasless Blockchain for 2022

Reflex Finance has announced a gasless blockchain that will be powered by 100% green energy and is set to launch within the current year

The project is a joint venture of multiple DeFi and Web3 companies joining forces to quickly achieve mass adoption for the new blockchain

Revenue from the blockchain will directly benefit holders of Reflex V2 and partner tokens

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflex Finance ($RFX) has announced a super-fast, gasless, and eco-friendly blockchain named Neutronium, that is scheduled to launch before the end of this year. The project is built in partnership with Web3 developers FYB3R and DeFi projects Meta BUSD and BitBurn.

The neutral name for the blockchain was agreed upon by all parties to ease the path to mass adoption, encourage additional projects to onboard the new chain, and advance the joint initiative that is being promoted on social media under the hashtag #UniteDefi.

Multiple partners have already announced first projects that will be hosted on the Neutronium Chain, including an AAA P2E game and Metaverse applications.

Multiple partners have already announced first projects that will be hosted on the Neutronium Chain, including an AAA P2E game and Metaverse applications.

First blockchain to be powered entirely by 100% green energy

Blockchain technology without a doubt has massive growth potential, but most of it is still powered by fossil fuels, creating several ecological issues in addition to the already high cost of running the necessary infrastructure.

The custom-built Neutronium Chain will solve those problems for the involved projects with a cloud infrastructure powered by 100% green energy that provides both low-cost computing power and low-cost data storage. This framework will enable projects to securely develop economically and ecologically sustainable products in the Decentralized Finance space, while feeding rewards and revenue back into the Neutronium ecosystem and ultimately to the holders of Reflex and their partners.

A blockchain built for independence, sustainability, and speed

The robust infrastructure of the Neutronium Chain is not restricted to a single location and does not require a connection to the main power grid. Each server is part of an independent set of nodes which together create node clusters that communicate across the World.

The independent supply of green energy - in combination with effective energy storage solutions and three layers of connectivity back-up - guarantees 100% availability 24/7 and a new level of flexibility for projects joining the chain.

In terms of transaction speed, Reflex Finance's development partner FYB3R states that various cluster configurations are currently being drag raced against each other, as well as against other major blockchains, with other blockchains not even coming close to the speed of Neutronium.

Reflex Finance at a glance

Reflex Finance is a Web3 startup that launched in February 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain. Since then, the team around Chairman Myles Tweedy and CEO Ryan Arriaga, former Global Head of Products at Safemoon, has developed and launched multiple utilities including Reflex Launchpad, Reflex Swap, and Reflex Pulse – a unique financial health tracker for projects with tokenomics and multiple project wallets.

An NFT marketplace is set to launch within Q3 of 2022 with another secret and unique high-volume utility announced to also go live within 2022.

REFLEX V2, the native BSC token of Reflex Finance, is a hyper deflationary reflection token and currently pays 8% BUSD rewards from daily trading volume to its holders. In addition to the regular rewards, Reflex holders also benefit in multiple forms from the revenue generated from the various utilities and the announced 100% green blockchain.

Media Contact:

Jaren CCO

[email protected]

+1 936 443 1393

SOURCE Reflex Finance