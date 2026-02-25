NeutronX Corporation and NextNRG Execute Exclusive Definitive Agreement for Federal Energy Infrastructure Projects

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeutronX Corporation and NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT) today announced execution of an exclusive definitive cooperation agreement establishing a strategic partnership for federal energy and defense infrastructure projects.

The binding two-year agreement, effective February 18, 2026, designates NextNRG as the exclusive technology and execution partner for government contracts secured by NeutronX. The partnership targets federal energy infrastructure opportunities across military installations, critical facilities, and government properties nationwide.

NeutronX unites military and technology industry leaders, including world-class military veterans, federal agency directors, national security experts, and doctorate-level cybersecurity specialists, leveraging its AI capabilities and federal procurement expertise to secure contracts. NextNRG provides AI-optimized microgrids, battery storage, wireless EV charging, solar installations, and mobile fueling as lead contractor for technical execution.

The collaboration addresses intelligent grid systems, military installations, airport infrastructure, critical infrastructure protection, autonomous platforms, operational intelligence, and cybersecurity. NeutronX's AI integrates with NextNRG's solutions for predictive maintenance, threat detection, and self-optimization.

"Military leaders and tech titans have joined forces to bring solutions to America's critical energy needs," said Lorna Ceaser, Chief Operating Officer of NeutronX. "This partnership deploys advanced AI and energy technologies to support critical infrastructure, strengthening the foundation of U.S. national security."

"This agreement moves our relationship with NeutronX from alignment to execution. NextNRG's integrated energy platforms, spanning microgrids, solar, wireless dynamic EV charging, and advanced storage, are designed to support resilient infrastructure at scale. By combining these capabilities with NeutronX's federal access and AI expertise, we believe we are well positioned to pursue mission-critical government energy projects across the country," said Michael D. Farkas, CEO of NextNRG.

NeutronX will serve as prime contractor; both companies will maintain their respective proprietary technologies.

About NeutronX Corporation

NeutronX is a federal-focused technology integrator specializing in AI-enabled autonomous infrastructure and national resilience systems.

The organization aligns state-of-the-art technologies with government procurement strategy to deliver mission-ready capabilities for civilian and defense initiatives. The strategic convergence of world-class technical architectures positions the company at the forefront of innovation, powered by sophisticated AI-driven platforms. Through the integration of patented systems, premier engineering expertise, and research-backed advancements, NeutronX delivers unified, execution-ready programs.

Led by military veterans, former federal executives, and national security professionals, the organization is structured to navigate complex acquisition environments and execute large-scale government initiatives with discipline, precision, and accountability.

To learn more, visit www.neutronx.co

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT) is focused on building and operating modern energy infrastructure that integrates distributed power generation, storage, and intelligent control systems. The company delivers microgrids, battery storage, solar solutions, wireless EV charging technologies, and mobile fueling services designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and resilience for commercial, industrial, and government customers.

NextNRG is also advancing a unified energy dashboard and ecosystem approach to managing distributed assets, along with dynamic wireless charging solutions designed to support industrial equipment, robotics, and fleet electrification.

For more information, visit www.nextnrg.com

Press Contact

