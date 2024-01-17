Neuvivo Names Dr. James Kovach as Chief Medical Affairs Officer

Physician, Former NFL Player Joins Neuvivo to Advance Effective ALS Treatments for Patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvivo, a private, late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and delivering advanced treatments for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. James Kovach, MD, JD, as its new Chief Medical Affairs Officer.

Dr. James J. Kovach, Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Neuvivo
Dr. Kovach, previously a member of the Neuvivo Advisory Board and the former Executive Director of the UC Davis Health Translational Entrepreneurship program and Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of innovation center Aggie Square, brings to Neuvivo 30 years of unrivaled expertise in the advancement of novel technology and late-stage drug development, with a focus on neurodegenerative diseases.

Ari Azhir, PhD, Founder and CEO of Neuvivo, commented, "Dr. Kovach's appointment to our leadership team represents a significant milestone for Neuvivo. His distinguished career, clinical expertise, and biotechnology and biopharmaceutical experience with neurodegenerative diseases make him an invaluable asset as we move into a critical phase of development and innovation." Azhir added, "Jim has firsthand experience, as a physician and as a former professional football player who has advised the NFL on the disproportionate impact of ALS on former athletes. His experience fuels his passion and resolve - and ours."

A former NFL linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, Dr. Kovach has served as a member of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee and currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards of the National Football League Alumni Association and Harvard Football Players Study. He also has served previously as the President of the Buck Institute, an NIH designated Center of Excellence for Research on Aging.

"I feel the breadth of my experiences have been a training set for this moment," said Dr. Kovach, Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Neuvivo. "ALS has a vast, unmet need for treatments, including our military personnel and football players, who are four times more likely to develop the disease.  I couldn't be more honored or committed to advancing Neuvivo's mission to bring new, effective treatments to our community."

At Neuvivo, Dr. Kovach will lead key global functions related to the development and commercialization of Neuvivo's therapeutic pipeline, including medical affairs and the presentation and communication of clinical and scientific information about Neuvivo's lead drug candidate, NP001, to key stakeholders, including the medical community, patient groups, payers and others.

This strategic announcement comes as the company prepares to present new clinical data regarding NP001 and valuable insights into ALS treatment advancements at the 14th Annual California ALS Research Summit on January 19, 2024.

About Neuvivo
Neuvivo is a private, late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating and delivering advanced treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. Neuvivo has developed a proprietary technology platform that includes a patented macrophage-targeting technology, NP001, and its manufacture.  NP001 is designed to address the heterogeneity and progression of ALS by reducing chronic inflammation through the regulation of the innate immune system, a key factor in the loss of motor and respiratory function in ALS, and pathology seen in other neurological diseases.  For more information, please visit www.Neuvivo.com.

