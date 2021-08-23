NEUVOGEN Appoints Dr. Mark W. Frohlich, a World-Renowned Immunotherapy Expert to its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark W. Frohlich, MD to its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") effective August 23, 2021.

"NEUVOGEN has assembled a very experienced team that has taken a thoughtful approach to building a cancer vaccine from the ground up to specifically overcome the heterogeneity of solid tumors, a primary issue in providing clinically meaningful benefit to patients" said Dr. Mark W. Frohlich. "In addition, NEUVOGEN has identified genetic modifications for its cell lines using its in-vitro human assay system, generating a potent adjuvant technology to strongly prime an immune response.

Furthermore Dr. Frohlich added, "The low cost of manufacturing NEUVOGEN's off-the-shelf vaccine platform fits well with the combination therapy approach that will be the key to more effective treatment of solid tumors. I am very excited to help put this next-generation adjuvant technology and novel targeting strategy into the clinic as it holds the promise of substantial patient benefit."

Mark W. Frohlich, MD, has led the development of cellular immunotherapies for cancer for more than two decades. He served as Executive Vice President of Portfolio Strategy at Juno Therapeutics. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development of Dendreon Corp, where he led teams responsible for the U.S. and European approval of Provenge®, the first FDA licensed cellular immunotherapy for cancer. Prior to joining Dendreon, he served as Medical Director of Xcyte Therapies Inc., where he pursued the development of an autologous T-cell therapy for cancer. Dr. Frohlich was an Assistant Adjunct Professor of Medicine (Hematology/Oncology) at the University of California, San Francisco, where he was active in translational and clinical research, and worked closely with Dr. Eric Small, a lead investigator in the phase 3 trials of Provenge®. He is a board-certified medical oncologist, trained at the University of California, San Francisco. He received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School after graduating from Yale College with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Economics.

"Dr. Frohlich is truly a pioneer in immunoncology with extensive experience in the development of cell and gene immunotherapies for cancer," said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer of NEUVOGEN. "Given his experience in leading the development of the only therapeutic cellular cancer vaccine to achieve FDA approval, we are excited that he has agreed so serve in these important advisory roles at NEUVOGEN."

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is an immunoncology company focused on whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens ever delivered in a cancer vaccine and as a result can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. Based in San Diego, California, NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to eradicate solid tumors and meaningfully extend the lives of patients while limiting side effects. To learn more, visit www.neuvogen.com.

