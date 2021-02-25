NEUVOGEN Appoints Life Sciences Legal Advisor, Alan C. Mendelson to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan C. Mendelson to its Board of Directors effective February 23, 2021.

"We are honored to welcome Alan to NEUVOGEN's Board of Directors" said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer of NEUVOGEN. "As one of the most respected advisors in the life sciences sector, Alan will provide invaluable guidance to our business and legal teams as we seek to maximize NEUVOGEN's exceptional potential for the clinical development of our novel cancer vaccine candidates in solid tumors."

Alan C. Mendelson served as a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP from May 2000 to December 2020, where he held several leadership roles, including Co-Chair of the Emerging Companies Practice Group and Global Co-Chair of the Life Sciences Industry Group, and advised numerous private and public companies, primarily in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Latham & Watkins, Mr. Mendelson was a partner at Cooley LLP from February 1980 to May 2000. From November 1995 to June 1996, he served as acting General Counsel of Cadence Design Systems Inc., a public EDA software and services company. Previously, from April 1990 to April 1991, he served as secretary and acting general counsel of Amgen Inc. Mr. Mendelson previously served on the boards of directors of several public biotech companies including Aviron Inc., CV Therapeutics, Inc., QLT, Inc., and Valentis, Inc. He has served as the corporate secretary for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eargo, Inc. and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Mendelson also currently serves on the board of directors of Coherus Biosciences, the California Life Sciences Association and the boards of trustees of the University of California, Berkeley Foundation and The Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Mr. Mendelson received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

"I am thrilled to be joining the NEUVOGEN Board of Directors at this stage in the company's growth and progress. I welcome the opportunity to continue to work with such a talented business and scientific team. I am particularly interested in the company's systems approach to solving solid tumors and the remarkable opportunity that creates for substantial patient benefit and sizeable market value," said Mendelson.

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is an immunoncology company focused on whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens ever delivered in a cancer vaccine and as a result can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. Based in San Diego, California, NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to eradicate solid tumors and meaningfully extend the lives of patients while limiting side effects. To learn more, visit www.neuvogen.com.

