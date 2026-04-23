Neuvotion Announces the Launch of NeuStim™ as Part of its AI-Guided Brain-Body Interface Platform for Recovery After Stroke or Injury

STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvotion, Inc. is an early-stage medical device company developing AI-driven neuromodulation, brain-computer interface (BCI), and brain-body interface (BBI) technologies for the neurorecovery and physical/occupational therapy markets. Neuvotion's FDA-cleared product, NeuStim™, will launch later this year, providing non-invasive high resolution electrical stimulation to muscles for promoting recovery after stroke and spinal cord injury.

NeuStim(TM) from Neuvotion

NeuStim™ allows clinicians to setup quickly and pinpoint stimulation targets within minutes through an innovative touch-screen interface that allows the user to move the stimulation point electronically, eliminating the need for manual electrode removal and replacement. Stimulation profiles can also be quickly setup and saved for each user through a graphical user interface on a lightweight mobile device. Neuvotion is continuing to develop its innovative AI-guide neuromodulation methods and platform, with FocalStim™ under development for precise spinal cord stimulation for improving and accerlerating movement recovery outcomes.

"At Neuvotion we are extremely excited to help create new markets and applications for brain-computer interface and brain-body interface technologies," said Dr. Chad Bouton, Neuvotion's founder and CEO. "We are also thrilled about launching NeuStim™ later this year, and our FocalStim™ product that is under development and will be introduced next year."

Neuvotion has now entered the rapidly-growing BCI market with its own minimally-invasive technology under development as well, creating a full brain-body interface (BBI) system to restore movement and sensation. This builds on decades of research in identifying, recording, and modulating specific targets in the motor and sensory areas of the brain, along with the spinal cord, to promote neuroplasticity and lasting positive clinical outcomes.

About Neuvotion, Inc.

Neuvotion is an early-stage medical device company developing solutions for facilitating and restoring movement and sensation to the millions of patients experiencing impairment from stroke, spinal cord injury, and other neurological conditions. Neuvotion is developing technologies that combine high-precision neurostimulation and artificial intelligence to improve and accelerate rehabilitation while making physical and occupational therapy more effective and efficient

SOURCE Neuvotion, Inc.