Neuvotion Expands Partnership with Intelligent Product Solutions and Commercializes NeuStim™ Technology for Stroke and Spinal Cord Injury

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvotion, Inc. is an early-stage medical device company developing AI-driven neuromodulation technologies and products for use in the neurorehabilitation, brain-computer interface (BCI), and physical therapy markets. Today Neuvotion has announced their expanded partnership with Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a leading engineering firm located in New York. Forward Industries, the parent company of IPS, has made an undisclosed investment deal with Neuvotion, Inc. to further propel the company towards market launch of its first product, NeuStim™.

Neuvotion expands partnerships to launch groundbreaking products in neuromodulation and neurorehabilitation markets. Post this NeuStim(TM) from Neuvotion

"Neuvotion's mission is to develop and bring innovative technologies to the medical market that significantly improve patient outcomes, independence, and overall quality of life," said Chad Bouton, Neuvotion's founder and CEO. "We are extremely excited about the growth of Neuvotion and our expanded partnership with IPS."

"We are proud to help Neuvotion innovate in the rapidly growing neuromodulation and neurorehabilitation markets," said Bob Wild, COO of Intelligent Product Solutions. "NeuStim™ is truly groundbreaking and has the potential to significantly improve recovery outcomes for patients recovering from stroke or spinal cord injury. IPS, with our multidisciplinary team of designers, engineers, and scientists is thrilled to provide medical device design and engineering expertise as Neuvotion brings their life-changing solutions to market."

About Neuvotion, Inc.

Neuvotion is an early-stage medical device company developing solutions for facilitating and restoring movement and sensation to the millions of patients experiencing impairment from stroke, spinal cord injury, and other conditions. Neuvotion's technologies combine high-precision neurostimulation and artificial intelligence to accelerate rehabilitation while making physical and occupational therapy more effective and efficient.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS specializes in every stage of product development, from research and discovery to manufacturing, with expertise in systems architecture, industrial and UI/UX design, mechanical engineering, software development, electrical engineering, embedded systems, and manufacturing. To learn more about IPS, visit https://intelligentproduct.solutions or contact [email protected].

If you would like more information about this topic, please email [email protected].

