Nevada 2-1-1 Calls Highlight Affordable Housing as Top Need

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada 2-1-1, an award-winning program of Money Management International (MMI), in partnership with 2-1-1 Counts, is pleased to present an innovative, real-time presentation of its call center statistics at NV.211Counts.org. An analysis of 2018 data finds housing-related issues the top concern for at-risk Nevadans, with nearly one-fourth of all callers specifying housing and shelter as their primary reason for contacting 2-1-1.

Nationally each year, 16 million people dial 2-1-1 for help with basic needs including food, shelter, and emergency services. 2-1-1 Counts is the first initiative of its kind to present outcomes from 2-1-1 call centers in 29 states across the nation. Using 211Counts.org, visitors can find a snapshot of community-specific needs displayed by ZIP code, region, or district, enabling them to easily check trends, make comparisons, and share information.

2-1-1 Counts works with local 2-1-1's, such as Nevada 2-1-1, to share this information with community leaders, service agencies, and the public. In turn, provided information can be used by elected officials to view the current needs in their districts, by grant writers to help develop funding proposals, and by community organizations to tailor services to the unique needs of their regions.

"Nevada 2-1-1 is proud to be part of the 2-1-1 Counts network," said Lisa Martin, 2-1-1 Program Manager at MMI. "As a division of one of the nation's largest HUD housing counseling intermediaries, we not only expertly answer these calls, but can use the outcome data to drive our work promoting safe, fair, and affordable housing throughout the communities we serve."

Since 2015, MMI (formerly Financial Guidance Center) has operated the Nevada 2-1-1 call center, serving nearly 300,000 callers pursuant to a contract with the state of Nevada. Nevada law requires maintenance of a statewide information and referral system. Administration and oversight of Nevada 2-1-1 is the responsibility of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 232.359.

About Nevada 2-1-1

Nevada 2-1-1, a program of Money Management International (MMI), is committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need. Whether by phone or internet, our mission is to connect all individuals, families, and providers to essential health and human services information and resources. Dial 2-1-1, text 898-211 or visit Nevada211.org.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing the way financial challenges are solved. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions that are aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

