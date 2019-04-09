Nevada 2-1-1 Receives Prestigious Accreditation

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada 2-1-1, a program of Money Management International (MMI), is pleased to announce its accreditation by the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS) in recognition of the quality service it provided to more than 100,000 Nevadans last year. The accreditation follows Nevada 2-1-1 receiving the 2018 Resource Award from the CARE Coalition of Nevada last September.

Nevada 2-1-1 was accredited following a multi-phase process that assessed more than 200 distinct components of its operation and included an expert review of 2-1-1's resource database, a "secret shopper" monitoring of service delivery, and a detailed on-site review at MMI's Las Vegas contact center. AIRS accreditation is the driving force behind the delivery of high quality services and the sole source for standards, accreditations, and certifications for the community information and referral sector.

"The Nevada 2-1-1 team is proud to have earned AIRS accreditation," said Lisa Martin, 2-1-1 Program Manager at MMI. "The quality of service we provide is evident not only by the awards we receive, but by the care, compassion, and support our call specialists demonstrate towards each person who reaches out to us for help."

Since 2015, MMI (formerly Financial Guidance Center) has operated the Nevada 2-1-1 call center and served nearly 300,000 callers pursuant to a contract with the state of Nevada. Nevada law requires maintenance of a statewide information and referral system. Administration and oversight of Nevada 2-1-1 is the responsibility of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 232.359.

