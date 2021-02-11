Nevada 211 Celebrates "National 211 Day"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designated National 211 Day, February 11th is a day to recognize the free, confidential service available 24/7/365 to empower Nevadans in achieving optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being. Since 2006, millions of people have found help by dialing 211, texting 898211, visiting Nevada211.org, or downloading the Nevada 211 app. Through these channels, individuals and families connect with vetted health and human service resources.

The Nevada 211 database includes over 1,000 agencies offering 4,000 programs at more than 2,300 locations. 211 Call Specialists are trained to assist people in navigating the process of finding the right agency for the needed service. This includes information on local healthcare, housing, food, utilities, transportation, childcare assistance, COVID-19 resources, and more.

Nevada 211 also serves as a disaster response hotline during emergencies when called into action by the State of Nevada or an individual county. Since April 2020, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Public & Behavioral Health (DPBH) and the nonprofit Money Management International (MMI), Nevada 211 has operated the DHHS's COVID-19 Information Line. The Nevada 211 team has fielded over 36,000 COVID-19 related interactions with over 17,000 COVID-19 specific resources requested.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made Nevada 211 more important than ever as we support Nevadans navigating this difficult time," said Lisa Martin, Nevada 211 Director at MMI. "Our trained and certified staff are busier than ever, providing updated and accurate information for help-seekers needs."

MMI has operated the Nevada 211 call center since 2015, serving over 600,000 Silver State residents pursuant to a contract with the State of Nevada. Nevada law requires maintenance of a statewide information and referral system. Administration and oversight of Nevada 211 is the responsibility of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 232.359.

About Nevada 211

Nevada 211, a program of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and powered by Money Management International (MMI), is committed to helping Nevadans find the services they need. Whether by phone, app, or internet, we present accurate, well-organized and easy-to-find information from state and local health and human services programs. Dial 211, text 898-211, download the app, or visit Nevada211.org.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

