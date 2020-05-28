Nevada 211 Launches Community Resource-Finder App

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada 211, an accredited agency overseen by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and powered by Money Management International (MMI), is pleased to announce the release of a new app, available in the App Store and Google Play.

"In light of the challenges created by coronavirus, it is especially timely that we provide another free, user-friendly tool for anyone seeking health or social service assistance within the state," said Lisa Martin, Nevada 211 Director at MMI. "It's now easier than ever to connect with organizations providing local assistance to meet critical needs, including housing, food, utility assistance, transportation, and childcare."

Use the Nevada 211 app to:

Search local community resources based on zip code or cellular geolocation

Find program information, including eligibility and fees (if applicable)

Connect to a Nevada 211 Call Specialist by phone or text

Nevada 211 strives to empower all Nevadans to achieve optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being. Since 2006, millions of people have found help by dialing 211, texting 898211, or visiting Nevada211.org. Through these channels, individuals and families connect with vetted health and human service resources.

MMI has operated the Nevada 211 call center since 2015, serving nearly 600,000 callers pursuant to a contract with the state of Nevada. Nevada law requires maintenance of a statewide information and referral system. Administration and oversight of Nevada 211 is the responsibility of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 232.359.

About Nevada 211

Nevada 211, a program of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and powered by Money Management International (MMI), is committed to helping Nevadans find the services they need. Whether by phone, app, or internet, we present accurate, well-organized and easy-to-find information from state and local health and human services programs. Dial 211, text 898-211, download the app, or visit Nevada211.org.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

