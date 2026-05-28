Nevada Court Rules in Favor of SCSLAS, LLC in Commercial Lease Dispute with Better My POS, Inc

SCSLAS, LLC Secures $259,000+ Judgment Against Better My POS, INC (BMP Services) & Guarantor Christopher Brandon Hurte

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County, Nevada, has ruled in favor of Plaintiff SCSLAS, LLC, granting its Motion for Summary Judgment against defendant Christopher Brandon Hurte. The decision cements a substantial financial judgment against Brandon Hurte following a breach of a commercial lease agreement.

The legal action stems from a commercial lease agreement dated April 16, 2019, between SCSLAS, LLC and Better My POS Inc., (BMP Services) for which Brandon Hurte acted as the personal guarantor. After Better My POS Inc. defaulted on its lease obligations, a default judgment was entered against the corporation on July 31, 2025. Because Brandon Hurte contractually executed an absolute and unconditional personal guaranty for the lease, the court found him personally liable for the outstanding financial damages. On March 26, 2026, District Court Judge Joanna S. Kishner heard arguments in the case. Following a review of the evidence, the court determined there were no genuine issues of material fact and that SCSLAS, LLC was entitled to judgment as a matter of law.

Key Details of the Court's Judgment:

$259,000+ Judgment Against Better My POS, INC (BMP Services) & Guarantor Christopher Brandon Hurte

Total Damages Awarded: $238,458.24

Attorneys' Fees: $20,365.00 awarded to SCSLAS, LLC as the prevailing party.

awarded to SCSLAS, LLC as the prevailing party. Court Costs: $202.50 .

. Interest: The final judgment will accrue interest at the contract rate of 10% per annum until it is fully satisfied.

SCSLAS, LLC was represented in this matter by Melissa A. Saragosa-Stratton of the Las Vegas-based law firm Kaempfer Crowell.

SOURCE scslas llc