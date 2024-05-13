Nevada Department of Veterans Services Honors Suburban Propane in its Patriot Employer Program

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, was named a distinguished employer within the Nevada Department of Veterans Services ' Patriot Employer Program. Colonel Mary Devine, representing Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, presented the certificate of recognition in a ceremony held at Suburban Propane's Customer Service Center (CSC) in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, May 9th.

The Patriot Employer Program aims to support employers with the recruitment and retention of men and women who have served our country. The program offers training services for employer partners and acknowledges those who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the mission.

In Nevada, veterans comprise 14.7% of Suburban Propane's workforce, and Suburban Propane is committed to hiring veterans throughout its 42-state footprint through its " Heroes Hired Here " program. The company has collaborated with veterans' organizations across the country including Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in Lake Worth, FL; Veterans Bridge Home in Charlotte, NC; Move America Forward in Sacramento, CA; and Operation Adopt a Soldier in Syracuse, NY. In addition, it has been recognized for its efforts by The American Legion of New Jersey and the Texas Workforce Commission, and has been featured on Lifetime TV's Military Makeover.

"Suburban Propane is incredibly honored to receive recognition from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services as a participant in the Patriot Employer Program," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Throughout our more than 95-year history, we have remained steadfast in our support of military and veterans' initiatives. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the State of Nevada for championing our efforts in this vital endeavor."

