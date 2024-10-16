NEVADA KING MOVES FORWARD ON ITS PHASE 3 REGIONAL DRILL PROGRAM, RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT FOR MODIFICATION TO ITS PLAN OF OPERATION AT ATLANTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTC: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a Finding of No Significant Impact, or "FONSI", from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for a minor modification to its existing 45km2 Plan of Operations, a critical step towards commencing its Phase III regional drill program at the 100%-owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project along the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Highlights:

With the FONSI in place, Nevada King is currently posting an increase to the Atlanta reclamation bond and, upon acceptance, expects to receive a final Approval Letter for the modification to its Plan of Operation.





is currently posting an increase to the reclamation bond and, upon acceptance, expects to receive a final Approval Letter for the modification to its Plan of Operation. The Company is planning a 59-hole, Phase III regional drilling program (Figure 1) testing 12 regional targets throughout the district (released September 17, 2024 , and October 3, 2024 ). This is in addition to ongoing drilling at the Wild West Target ( 4.67 g/t Au over 42.7m , including 7.94 g/t Au over 18.3m , ( August 19, 2024 release), located adjacent to the Atlanta resource zone.





, and ). This is in addition to ongoing drilling at the Wild West Target ( , ( release), located adjacent to the resource zone. New road construction will begin along portions of the South Quartzite Ridge Target (" SQRT ") upon receipt of the final Approval Letter from the BLM. Construction, which will include three road extensions on the east face of the SQRT, is expected to take 8-12 weeks to complete.





") upon receipt of the final Approval Letter from the BLM. Construction, which will include three road extensions on the east face of the SQRT, is expected to take 8-12 weeks to complete. Ten pads along the new roads are designed to test a northern portion of the 2.5km long SQRT, following up on the Company's recent discovery of 6.28 g/t Au over 54.9m at the northern end, (released July 23, 2024 ). Sixteen additional drill sites are planned along the west side and along the southern extent of the SQRT that will be accessed by existing roads. The SQRT is located along trend of the Atlanta resource zone and coincides with a major anticline that is thought to have played a major part in the mineralizing events at Atlanta . This drill campaign represents the first time this target has been drilled, aside from two shallow historical holes at the southern end that averaged just 56m in depth.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, stated: "We initially acquired Atlanta for its district-scale potential as evidenced by widespread gold mineralization spanning 6km across the district. Its caldera setting was certainly important, as calderas are known to host very large deposits, as witnessed by Kinross' world-class Round Mountain Mine. After three years of extensive drilling and field work combined with an array of detailed geophysical data, we now possess a fundamental understanding of how the Atlanta gold system formed and how the various geological environments hosting mineralization within and around the resource zone can be identified using geochemical and geophysical methods. Armed with this knowledge, we are excited to step further out into the surrounding district with our Phase III program and start chasing target types that were unknown to previous explorers and in areas that have yet to be drilled."

QA/QC Protocols

All Reverse Circulation (RC) samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 1. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

