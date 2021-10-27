Nevada Lithium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - October 27, 2021 –Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) announces filing of a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye County, Nevada" (Effective date of August 20, 2021, and Issue date of September 23, 2021). Results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment were announced on October 13, 2021. The full technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website, http://www.nvlithium.com

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company in the business of acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and developing natural resource properties. The Company currently owns 20% of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada, and holds an Option to acquire an additional 30% interest, for a combined 50% interest in the Project. The Bonnie Claire Project is prospective for sediment-hosted lithium and lithium brines, and currently hosts one of the largest lithium resources in North America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

"Kelvin Lee"

Kelvin Lee,

CFO and Director

