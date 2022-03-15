Nevada Opens One-Stop-Shop to Help Quickly Expand Childcare Options for Families

Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center teams up with Wonderschool to help new and existing childcare providers scale quality care options

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nevada Division of Welfare and Support Services (DWSS) and the Las Vegas Urban League announced this week a new partnership with Wonderschool, the fast-growing childcare management platform, to streamline the launch and expansion of childcare programs in response to the urgent demand for high-quality childcare in state.

Established this week, the Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center, which is now located in Las Vegas and will expand to a second site in Reno later this year, is a one-stop-shop designed to help new and existing childcare providers navigate licensing, connect families with services and benefits, and collaborate with industry peers.

"I am so proud of this collaboration and the work that has been done to support families," said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at an event to celebrate the partnership. "Childcare providers of all types now have one location to access resources, support, and information needed to operate a business and provide the highest quality care to the families they serve."

The new partnership will help to stabilize childcare in the state while building programs in areas where there is a shortage of providers. In the next two years, for example, Wonderschool will help to both establish new programs and help existing childcare programs expand across the state.

"By increasing access to easy-to-use technology that reinforces best business practices, the sustainability of childcare programs will improve and access to quality care will increase statewide," said Wonderschool CEO and Co-Founder Chris Bennett. "We commend Gov. Sisolak and state leaders across Nevada for prioritizing childcare providers and families at a time when this critical service is needed more than ever before."

Providers will have access to Wonderschool's complete suite of tools and resources to enable them to:

Establish an online presence to better connect with families;

Better communicate with families;

Engage in a community of practice and collaborate with their peers; and

Access business and financial support to help them save time, gain insights and ensure sustainability

"Nevada recognizes a dire need to eliminate childcare deserts. The solution is to grow a network of providers," said Crystal Johnson, Social Services Program Specialist at DWSS Child Care & Development Program. "Through our partnership with Wonderschool, we provide much-needed support for new and established providers. In addition, Wonderschool's platform gives childcare providers the business tools to build sustainable, profitable businesses which will stabilize the childcare supply across the state."

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

