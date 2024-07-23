Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Las Vegas Sands Announce the 2024 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit on Nov. 8

Registration for the 8th annual conference bringing together stakeholders to address Nevada's growing youth homelessness crisis opens Aug. 5.

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced the 2024 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit will take place Friday, Nov. 8, at Las Vegas City Hall. Registration for the state's premier youth homelessness advocacy event opens Aug. 5 at nphy.org/Summit24.

With support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the eighth annual Summit will continue igniting the statewide Movement to End Youth Homelessness by charting the path to build the state's first standalone plan to end youth homelessness.

"We've seen an uptick in the number of youth experiencing homelessness, and we know that youth homelessness affects every corner of Nevada," Arash Ghafoori, CEO of NPHY, said. "In year two of our expanded statewide lens, Summit 2024 continues to be a critical community convening to address the urgent need for action in Nevada and build on the significant systemic work and progress made over the past year. The Movement to End Youth Homelessness is joining communities throughout the state to leverage collective efforts for driving greater change. Summit 2024 will lead the charge in further uniting so that we can create a brighter, safer future for our vulnerable youth."

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of young people experiencing homelessness in Nevada increased by 14% from 2022 to 2023. In addition, homelessness risk factors have accelerated as Nevada is facing the most extreme shortage of affordable housing in the nation, with only 14 affordable rentals available for every 100 extremely low-income rental households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Development of a statewide plan to end youth homelessness is targeted to begin in 2025 and will model creation of the Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness, which included more than 40 local and national cross-sector stakeholder partner groups and was introduced at the 2018 Summit. In preparation, this year's Summit will coalesce efforts currently being pursued across Nevada and explore concrete steps for uniting stakeholders to achieve statewide change.

This ground work will culminate in Nevada's plan to end youth homelessness after the June 2025 completion of the statewide Youth Experiencing Homelessness Study, which is being conducted to provide an accurate representation of youth experiencing homelessness in Nevada.

Summit 2024 aims to build lasting and comprehensive solutions by incorporating the viewpoints and voices of a broad group of stakeholders, including young people with lived experience, social service providers, educators, policymakers, federal partners, local and state government representatives, business leaders, philanthropists, concerned community members and more. This year's Summit will explore the statewide work already being pursued through the Movement and share a bold vision for its future, delving into action steps for how Nevada can come together to achieve transformative change now and over the next few years.

To register for Summit 2024, visit nphy.org/summit24 beginning August 5. Conference registration is $100 through September 30 and $175 starting on October 1. Information on the Summit 2024 agenda and speakers will begin posting at nphy.org/summit24 when registration opens.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing the high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating with and for the Las Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.