Nevada Photographer to Celebrate 60th Birthday by Cycling Across US

RENO, Nev., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When most people turn 60, they might celebrate by going on a beach vacation or hitting the golf course, but Jeff Ross of Reno, Nevada has something else up his sleeve. Starting May 1, he will be living out a dream by riding his bicycle more than 4,200 miles across the United States from Yorktown, Virginia to Florence, Oregon.

On May 1, 2018, Ross will dip his rear bicycle wheel in the Atlantic Ocean to begin the journey. He will end his journey by dipping his front bicycle wheel in the Pacific Ocean around July 31. He will celebrate his birthday on May 4, just a few days after beginning his ride. He will be accompanied by his "pit crew" of wife, Karen, and dog, Buddy, for the journey.

"My birthday seemed like the perfect time to achieve the dream I've had since I was 18 years old," Ross said. "I'm excited to meet some interesting new people and see the country in a way I never have before while fully documenting my journey."

Ross is the owner and operator of Jeff Ross Photography. He is one of the most award-winning commercial photographers in Nevada, winning numerous gold and silver ADDY awards from the American Advertising Federation, receiving a regional EMMY nomination and a TELLY award for "The Work of Art featuring Jeff Ross," a public broadcasting production, and more. Throughout his journey, Ross will be photographing and documenting some of the interesting people he meets along the way.

The studio will be open during his adventure for studio shoots and can be reached at 775-852-1243.

Follow along with the journey on Ross' website: www.jeffross.com/new-blog or his Facebook page: Jeff Ross Photography.

Jeff Ross is an award-winning photographer based out of Reno, Nevada who owns and operates Jeff Ross Photography, a professional photography studio. He specializes in unparalleled editorial photography, commercial photography, portraiture and product photography. He received a regional EMMY nomination and a TELLY Award for KNPB's "The Work of Art featuring Jeff Ross." Jeff teaches photography at the Nevada Museum of Art, and has taught at both the University of Nevada, Reno and Western Nevada College. For more information or to schedule a photo shoot, call 775-852-1243 or visit jeffross.com.

