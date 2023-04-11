Nevada Residents at Risk of Losing Medicaid Coverage as Redetermination Began April 1

SilverSummit Healthplan encourages Nevada Medicaid beneficiaries to act early to confirm eligibility

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care provider in Nevada, SilverSummit Healthplan (SilverSummit) is committed to ensuring Nevada residents have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage. In line with its mission, SilverSummit is providing its Medicaid members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines while encouraging them to act quickly and update their contact information to maintain their current health coverage.

Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination. Due to a proposal in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states may resume the process of redetermining individuals' Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

As a result, Department of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), which provides health coverage for nearly 900,000 Nevada residents, will work with members to review and update their eligibility information.

SilverSummit aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and resources available to help members maintain their coverage. As a first step, SilverSummit is reminding members to review and update their household information on Nevada Medicaid (nv.gov). From there, they should receive a notification alerting them of next steps to verify eligibility and next steps for enrollment.

"Maintaining health coverage is an essential step in helping all Nevada residents access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said President & CEO Eric Schmacker, SilverSummit Healthplan, "We are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medicaid beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medicaid member or wish to learn more about Medicaid benefits in Nevada, visit Nevada Medicaid (nv.gov).

To learn more about SilverSummit, visit https://www.silversummithealthplan.com/

About SilverSummit Health Plan

SilverSummit Healthplan (SilverSummit) is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

SOURCE SilverSummit Healthplan