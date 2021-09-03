Nevada Restaurant Services, Inc. Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Event

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Restaurant Services, Inc. ("NRS") is providing notice of a recent event that may affect the privacy of information of certain NRS customers. NRS is providing information about the event, NRS's response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened? In January 2021, NRS identified the presence of malware on certain computer systems in its environment. NRS immediately commenced an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the incident and to secure its network. Through this investigation, NRS determined that it was the target of a cyber-attack and that, in connection with the cyber event, an unauthorized actor was able to copy certain information from the system on or before January 16, 2021.

What Information Was Involved? NRS conducted a thorough review of the affected data to determine what types of information were involved and to whom it related. While the specific data elements vary for each potentially affected individual, the scope of information potentially involved includes individuals' name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number or state ID number, passport number, financial account and/or routing number, health insurance information, treatment information, biometric data, medical record, taxpayer identification number, and credit card number and/or expiration date.

How Will Individuals Know If They Are Affected By This Incident? NRS is mailing notice letters to the individuals identified as potentially impacted for whom they have valid mailing addresses. If an individual did not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call NRS's dedicated assistance line, detailed below.

What Is NRS Doing? NRS has security measures in place to protect its systems and the information in its possession and NRS has worked to add further technical safeguards to its environment. Following this incident, NRS took immediate steps to secure its systems and to conduct a diligent investigation into the full nature and scope of the incident.

Whom Should Individuals Contact For More Information? If individuals have questions or would like additional information, they may call NRS's dedicated assistance line at (833) 909-3914 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.

What You Can Do? NRS encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

1. Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

2. Social Security number;

3. Date of birth;

4. Addresses for the prior two to five years;

5. Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

6. A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

7. A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For District of Columbia residents, the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001; 202-727-3400; and [email protected].

For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us. Nevada Restaurant Services, Inc. may be reached by mail at 3645 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030-3324, United States.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are fifty (50) known Rhode Island resident impacted by this incident.

For Massachusetts residents, under Massachusetts law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. If you are the victim of identity theft, you also have the right to file a police report and obtain a copy of it. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement, the FTC, and the Massachusetts Attorney General.

