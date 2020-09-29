Nevada School District Contact Center Receives 25,000+ Calls To Support Remote Student Learning

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, and Tech Impact, a nonprofit that helps other not-for-profit organizations realize the potential of technology, today announced that their contact center solution has helped thousands of Nevada families connect with local school districts to coordinate the delivery of hardware and internet connectivity for remote learning. In just its first week, the center received over 25,000 calls which were handled by 150 school district employees, all working from home and acting as temporary call center agents to help out district families.

The solution, developed in partnership with Connecting Kids Nevada, was deployed in just 72 hours and involved a variety of integrated contact center, voice, and collaboration technologies. Leveraging Tech Impact's contact center architecture, Evolve IP provisioned new routing rules, phone lines, reporting dashboards, and mobile unified communications applications for school district contact center 'agents'. Additionally, the personnel were trained on the technology so they could start accepting calls, validate family identities, and coordinate deliveries for students.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sSQcDwlcY4&list=PLaGuAgu4ScC8AEOl8AM_p_OoBBl2zm3eR

"I admire the mission, vision and commitment of the leadership at Connecting Kids Nevada and I am grateful that Tech Impact is able to play an important role in their work to ensure that students around the state have the hardware and internet access they need for remote learning," said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of Tech Impact. "I would like to thank the teachers, administrators and other volunteers that are answering phones and connecting families to their already busy school preparation schedules. And, my sincerest thanks to Evolve IP for enabling the technology so quickly, we could not have implemented this important community service without their orchestration."

"What Connecting Kids Nevada and Tech Impact have done is incredibly important on multiple levels and we're thrilled to be able to help," said Hank Stringer, SVP of White Label Services for Evolve IP. "First and foremost, it's critical that kids are able to learn effectively, whether that's from home during the pandemic or in the classroom after it's safe. Second, their parents need to work to keep their households stable and the economy moving. They cannot do that nearly as effectively if they are struggling with the education needs for their children. This is a wonderful program and we're so happy that it's been a great success."

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable, and much easier to manage.

About Tech Impact

We are the place nonprofits can call to make sense of anything from large-scale technology projects, to technology maintenance and support. We have partnered with hundreds of nonprofit organizations around the world since 2003, to help each one realize the potential of technology to achieve their mission and improve outcomes.

About Connecting Kids Nevada

'Connecting Kids' is a statewide community coalition formed in partnership with The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, Communities In Schools Nevada, and The Public Education Foundation to ensure that all students across the State of Nevada have equitable access to virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

