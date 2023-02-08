Nevada State High School Helps High School Juniors and Seniors Get a Head Start in College

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada State High School helps high school Juniors and Seniors get a head start on college. In addition to offering the most free college credits per semester of any dual-credit or dual-enrollment program in the state, Nevada State High School offers a high level of support to its students, with a commitment to developing students in all areas of life after high school - academically, socially and personally.

Just over a week ago, Nevada State High School joined School Choice Week and its mission to build awareness and empower parents to make educational decisions that are the best fit for their family and students' individual needs through a weeklong series of events. "Our mission is to provide students with a real college experience, with our average two-year student earning 50 college credits by the time of graduation. We accept all students whose credits match their year in high school and still maintain a 98% graduation rate. I believe this is a testament to the strength of our team and our proven process," said Jesse Welsh, CEO of Nevada State High School.

Celebrating School Choice Week, Nevada State High School hosted a series of awareness events, starting with participating in the School Choice Week Fair at the IPEC Center on January 21, 2023, and culminating in the annual Bowlie Hawkins event on Friday, January 27, 2023.

In addition to supporting outward awareness around education, Nevada State High School invests the same level of resources inward. This past weekend, the school flew 27 students to Oakland, CA, for the day to participate in the Black College Fair, at no cost to the students.

"I am grateful that we were able to extend this opportunity to our students. At NSHS, our goal is to offer a variety of events and activities that focus on underserved populations, give back to the community, and develop strong leaders for the future. The Black College Expo was a hit, and I hope to do it again next year." says Cristal Porter, Marketing & Student Engagement Coordinator.

In reflecting on his experience at Nevada State High School, Junior Bryce Bell states, "Before coming to Nevada State High School, it was hard to maintain a strong GPA. Now, I have a 4.0 GPA in real college courses. Although the work is harder in some ways, it's actually easier because of the quality of the education and support. You learn things that set you up for real life after high school too."

For students and families who are interested in learning more about Nevada State High School's Dual Enrollment program, visit www.earlycollegenv.com.

Nevada State High School accepts Juniors and Seniors, offering students an opportunity to earn an Associates Degree by the time of graduation. Registration for Fall 2023 is currently open.

SOURCE Nevada State High School