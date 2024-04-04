Nevada to transform state ERP systems with cloud-based CGI Advantage® solution

CARSON CITY, Nev., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced it has been awarded a contract by the State of Nevada for an upgrade of the state's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems with CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based solution that integrates financial, personnel and performance data in a modern, unified platform. Extending a 30-year partnership with the state, CGI will deploy a built-for-government solution to help the state transform their operations. The planned upgrade will help address the state's resourcing capacity while modernizing Nevada's systems on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

"CORE.NV's vision is to build an integrated, statewide Enterprise Resource Planning solution for our State Financial and Human Resource systems, based upon CGI Advantage. This new solution will expand functionality, increase responsiveness, and enable our State to quickly adapt to a rapidly approaching future," said State of Nevada OPM Director, Brian Bowles.

The CGI Advantage solution for Nevada features a secure design and a responsive user experience. With the state's move to SaaS, it will gain AI-powered monitoring and automation for critical functions and continually leverage the latest technology without having to manage costly and time-consuming customizations and upgrades.

"These new capabilities will provide the state with a user experience that is simple, smart and intuitive for its government workforce," said Virginia Williams, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. Northwest operations. "The transformed role-based and responsive design, coupled with functional enhancements, will continue to help the state simplify their business processes while integrating smart technologies, including mobility and analytics, into their existing systems."

CGI's history of on-time and on-budget implementation for state government ERP solutions was a critical decision factor for Nevada, as was the ability to support complex union agreements and end-to-end grants life cycle management.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. Hosted in the Cloud, this secure, intuitive SaaS platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

