Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed the Remarkable Team at The Law Firm of Danziger & De Llano to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nevada Receives the Best Compensation Result

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband, dad or grandfather is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada we have endorsed and we recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano to ensure the best possible compensation results. As they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000 the law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Nevada and nationwide for 25 years and they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation results for their clients-many of whom are US Navy Veterans.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada or anywhere in the nation would like to make certain they receive the best possible compensation results it is vital they try to recall as much as possible about how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or possibly at work post-navy. To assist in the process, we are confident the remarkable team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano will be very helpful. For direct access the mesothelioma team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano please call 800-864-4000 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate initiative is focused on Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nevada the Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas, Nevada :

: The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah:

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

