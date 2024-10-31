Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit on Nov. 8 Gathers Statewide Leaders to Address Rising Incidence Rates

8th annual event at Las Vegas City Hall will feature in-depth information and inspiring presentations by youth homelessness experts, local and statewide officials, and young leaders with lived experience of homelessness

WHAT: Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands, with support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and Las Vegas Review-Journal, will host the 8th annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit.

EVENT INFO: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2024, Las Vegas City Hall

NEWS PRIORITY:

The Movement Ignites Change: Summit 2024 continues statewide work to build solutions for Nevada's rising youth homelessness rates in preparation to create the state's first stand-alone youth homelessness plan beginning in 2025.

VISUAL/COVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES:

9:15-11:20 a.m.: Morning Session

Opening Overview: Kristin Koca , Sands' executive director of corporate communications

, Sands' executive director of corporate communications A Bold Vision: The Movement Update: Arash Ghafoori , CEO, NPHY

CEO, NPHY Regional Updates: Presentations by northern, southern, rural Nevada and tribal communities representatives

Elevated Voices of Youth Experiencing Homelessness: Nariya Gregory , youth consultant & advocate; Davion Taylor , youth consultant & advocate; Tanesha Travis , TSTJ Consulting

, youth consultant & advocate; , youth consultant & advocate; , TSTJ Consulting Statewide Decision Makers Panel: City of Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen , Clark County Deputy County Manager Abigail Frierson , Nevada State Assemblywoman Erica Mosca and Nevada State Senator Rochelle T. Nguyen

11:30 a.m.: Igniting Change: Fashion and Art Showcase by youth leaders with lived experiences of homelessness and supported by Kevin Smith, founder of Trade and Fashion Academy Las Vegas

1:45-4:30 p.m.: Breakout sessions with topics including the 2025 Nevada Legislative Session; the intersectionality between climate change and homelessness; the Homeless Youth Handbook of rights and resources; the youth-led playbook for transforming systems and empowering communities; current statewide collaborations; and mindfulness practices for homeless youth and service providers

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Arash Ghafoori , CEO, NPHY, who can speak about the Summit and discuss progress and next steps in the Movement to End Youth Homelessness in Nevada

, CEO, NPHY, who can speak about the Summit and discuss progress and next steps in the Movement to End Youth Homelessness in Kevin Smith , founder, Trade and Fashion Academy Las Vegas, who can speak about the fashion/art showcase

founder, Trade and Fashion Academy Las Vegas, who can speak about the fashion/art showcase Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen , who can speak about the city's focus on youth homelessness

who can speak about the city's focus on youth homelessness Young leaders with lived experience of youth homelessness who can discuss their experiences and ideas

BACKGROUND: According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of young people experiencing homelessness in Nevada increased by 14% from 2022 to 2023. In addition, Nevada is facing the most extreme shortage of affordable housing in the nation, with only 14 affordable rentals available for every 100 extremely low-income rental households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

For more information: https://nphy.org/themovement/summit24/

