Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit on Nov. 8 Gathers Statewide Leaders to Address Rising Incidence Rates

8th annual event at Las Vegas City Hall will feature in-depth information and inspiring presentations by youth homelessness experts, local and statewide officials, and young leaders with lived experience of homelessness
WHAT: Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands, with support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and Las Vegas Review-Journal, will host the 8th annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit.
EVENT INFO: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2024, Las Vegas City Hall
NEWS PRIORITY:
- The Movement Ignites Change: Summit 2024 continues statewide work to build solutions for Nevada's rising youth homelessness rates in preparation to create the state's first stand-alone youth homelessness plan beginning in 2025.
VISUAL/COVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES:
9:15-11:20 a.m.: Morning Session
- Opening Overview: Kristin Koca, Sands' executive director of corporate communications
- A Bold Vision: The Movement Update: Arash Ghafoori, CEO, NPHY
- Regional Updates: Presentations by northern, southern, rural Nevada and tribal communities representatives
- Elevated Voices of Youth Experiencing Homelessness: Nariya Gregory, youth consultant & advocate; Davion Taylor, youth consultant & advocate; Tanesha Travis, TSTJ Consulting
- Statewide Decision Makers Panel: City of Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen, Clark County Deputy County Manager Abigail Frierson, Nevada State Assemblywoman Erica Mosca and Nevada State Senator Rochelle T. Nguyen
11:30 a.m.: Igniting Change: Fashion and Art Showcase by youth leaders with lived experiences of homelessness and supported by Kevin Smith, founder of Trade and Fashion Academy Las Vegas
1:45-4:30 p.m.: Breakout sessions with topics including the 2025 Nevada Legislative Session; the intersectionality between climate change and homelessness; the Homeless Youth Handbook of rights and resources; the youth-led playbook for transforming systems and empowering communities; current statewide collaborations; and mindfulness practices for homeless youth and service providers
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:
- Arash Ghafoori, CEO, NPHY, who can speak about the Summit and discuss progress and next steps in the Movement to End Youth Homelessness in Nevada
- Kevin Smith, founder, Trade and Fashion Academy Las Vegas, who can speak about the fashion/art showcase
- Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen, who can speak about the city's focus on youth homelessness
- Young leaders with lived experience of youth homelessness who can discuss their experiences and ideas
BACKGROUND: According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of young people experiencing homelessness in Nevada increased by 14% from 2022 to 2023. In addition, Nevada is facing the most extreme shortage of affordable housing in the nation, with only 14 affordable rentals available for every 100 extremely low-income rental households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
For more information: https://nphy.org/themovement/summit24/
