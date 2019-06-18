NevadaNano Launches Family Of Smart Gas Sensors For Use Across Industries

NevadaNano's detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. The sensors' innovative technology brings enhanced reliability and performance to gas detection in industrial safety, oil and gas processing, HVAC refrigerants, valve and gasket monitoring, mining, and public safety, among other applications. The new family of sensors features its Series 4 format and pin which is smaller and lighter than previous models, as well as compatible with existing detection devices.

"Early market acceptance is strong - we plan to continue innovating and launch additional products utilizing our unique sensing platform," said NevadaNano President Ralph Whitten.

The NevadaNano sensors are more energy efficient, accurate, and flexible for gases detected than traditional catalytic bead sensors or NDIR combustible gas sensors. NevadaNano launched the initial form factor of its sensor in October 2018.

Thanks to its long-term stability and reliability, NevadaNano's sensor has a lower cost of ownership than catalytic bead type sensors. The MPS Flammable Gas Sensor will not "poison" or stop working when exposed to common industrial chemicals, eliminating the need for frequent, costly manual calibrations. More importantly, workers can count on the reliability of the sensors to continuously ensure a safer workplace.

NevadaNano's full line of sensors will be on display at the Sensors Expo & Conference from June 25-27, 2019 at Booth #1634. The company is also a finalist in the Innovative Product category at the SEC's Best of Sensors Awards.

For more information, visit NevadaNano.com

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano is the developer of the Molecular Property Spectrometer gas-sensing products that use Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) structures to detect, identify, and quantify chemicals in the air. MPS gas sensors bring Digital Scent to the Internet and provide information about the air we breathe to ensure safer workplaces, healthier homes, and a better environment.

SOURCE NevadaNano

Related Links

http://NevadaNano.com

