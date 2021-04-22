Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry With Top Safety Honor

SPARKS, Nev., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recently recognized the Sparks, Nev. branch of Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry for successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). With this award, Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry has proven its dedication to fostering a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.

Nevada SCATS

"We are pleased to receive our third consecutive SHARP renewal," said Rodger Spears, president of Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry. "SHARP certification is a reflection of the great work our members do to create and to commit to a safe working environment. When we are all safe, we are more productive, and that helps our customers maximize uptime by keeping their operations moving forward."

Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry is part of an elite group of businesses that have successfully entered the SHARP program by maintaining exemplary safety and health protocol. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry has been a SHARP award recipient for several years," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "The company consistently demonstrates that it is committed to upholding the best safety practices to keep its workforce safe and healthy. We commend Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry and its staff for their hard work."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a three-year exemption from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information on SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be incompliance with OSHA standards. SCATS' top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. For more information visit: 4safenv.state.nv.us .

