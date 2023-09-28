Nevada's Top 25 Coolest Film Festival in the World Moving to a "Cooler" Month

Cordillera Int'l Film Festival moves 2024 dates from July to late September

RENO TAHOE, Nev., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordillera International Film Festival (Cordillera) in Reno Tahoe, a 2023 Top 25 Coolest Festival in the World according to MovieMaker Magazine, has announced that dates for the next festival will move from July to September 26-30, 2024.

"We've always had the goal of increasing our presence throughout the year. Moving to the end of September allows us to continue to have amazing events in July as part of Artown, such as Movies in the Park, our Summer Shorts Series, and several other fun pop-up events," explained Emily Skyle-Golden, Cordillera's founder and executive director. "The new September dates allow us to expand our student-driven partnerships and programs with our local schools and universities, as well as provide more mentorship opportunities during the festival for our Future Filmmakers Foundation participants."

Cordillera has enjoyed steady growth and accolades in the short six years it has been running. In 2021, it celebrated being named a Top 100 Rated Film Festival on FilmFreeway. In 2023, it was named one of MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World, listed alongside many iconic festivals that have been running for decades, including Sundance, Austin, Cleveland, SXSW, Heartland, and Indy Shorts. Cordillera has successfully positioned itself as a significant event in the global film festival circuit, providing a space for diverse voices, exceptional films, and memorable experiences for both filmmakers and attendees alike.

About Cordillera International Film Festival

As a champion of diverse voices, the Cordillera Int'l Film Festival, located in the beautiful Reno Tahoe region of Nevada, has quickly become one of the "Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" according to MovieMaker Magazine. It is ranked in the Top 1% of over 10,000 film festivals worldwide by FilmFreeway. With an average annual attendance of 18K, Cordillera's 5-Day film festival features 150+ films, celebrity panels, red carpet premieres, parties, and a Grand Jury made up of iconic industry leaders - all with the goal of introducing filmmakers to the stunning region as a potential future film location, and local audiences to incredible award-winning films from around the world. www.ciffnv.org

