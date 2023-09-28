Nevada's Top 25 Coolest Film Festival in the World Moving to a "Cooler" Month

News provided by

Cordillera International Film Festival

28 Sep, 2023, 08:32 ET

 Cordillera Int'l Film Festival moves 2024 dates from July to late September

RENO TAHOE, Nev., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordillera International Film Festival (Cordillera) in Reno Tahoe, a 2023 Top 25 Coolest Festival in the World according to MovieMaker Magazine, has announced that dates for the next festival will move from July to September 26-30, 2024. 

Continue Reading
Cordillera was named to MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World in 2023.
Cordillera was named to MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World in 2023.

"We've always had the goal of increasing our presence throughout the year. Moving to the end of September allows us to continue to have amazing events in July as part of Artown, such as Movies in the Park, our Summer Shorts Series, and several other fun pop-up events," explained Emily Skyle-Golden, Cordillera's founder and executive director. "The new September dates allow us to expand our student-driven partnerships and programs with our local schools and universities, as well as provide more mentorship opportunities during the festival for our Future Filmmakers Foundation participants."

Cordillera has enjoyed steady growth and accolades in the short six years it has been running. In 2021, it celebrated being named a Top 100 Rated Film Festival on FilmFreeway. In 2023, it was named one of MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World, listed alongside many iconic festivals that have been running for decades, including Sundance, Austin, Cleveland, SXSW, Heartland, and Indy Shorts. Cordillera has successfully positioned itself as a significant event in the global film festival circuit, providing a space for diverse voices, exceptional films, and memorable experiences for both filmmakers and attendees alike.

About Cordillera International Film Festival
As a champion of diverse voices, the Cordillera Int'l Film Festival, located in the beautiful Reno Tahoe region of Nevada, has quickly become one of the "Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" according to MovieMaker Magazine. It is ranked in the Top 1% of over 10,000 film festivals worldwide by FilmFreeway. With an average annual attendance of 18K, Cordillera's 5-Day film festival features 150+ films, celebrity panels, red carpet premieres, parties, and a Grand Jury made up of iconic industry leaders - all with the goal of introducing filmmakers to the stunning region as a potential future film location, and local audiences to incredible award-winning films from around the world. www.ciffnv.org

Media Contact: Heather Atherton 

(916) 316-4568 | [email protected] 

SOURCE Cordillera International Film Festival

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.