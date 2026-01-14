Nevado AI Launches to Modernize Insurance and Financial Services with an AI-Native, Agentic Operating Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nevado AI, an AI-native technology company for insurance and financial services, announced its official launch. Headquartered in New York City with a technical hub in Minneapolis, the company aims to help financial and insurance institutions harness agentic AI without the burden of legacy infrastructure.

Founded by established leaders in the insurance, financial services, and tech industries, Nevado delivers a fully-integrated, agent-orchestrated platform. It enables organizations to reimagine operations, accelerate decision-making, and streamline workflows.

"The insurance and financial services industries are at an inflection point," said Sharon Rodriguez, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevado. "Legacy systems have created a fundamental constraint with technical friction and a strategic bottleneck that prevents companies from competing in a rapidly evolving market. At Nevado, we're removing constraints to accelerate development and eliminate maintenance burden. Our AI-native platform features embedded compliance, human oversight, and deep industry context, enabling teams to redirect 70% of their time devoted to system upkeep to strategic innovation that drive competitive advantage.

"We're not optimizing the human-paced Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)," said Tyler Danielson, CTO and Co-Founder of Nevado. "Instead, our autonomous agentic platform transforms software delivery from a craft into an industrial capability."

Nevado offers a holistic solution rather than point solutions companies have had to contend with while retrofitting new technology to outdated and inflexible systems. Its unified, AI-native integrated platform is orchestrated through agent protocols. At its core, the system provides teams with the speed and flexibility to evolve their workflows as AI capabilities advance, while maintaining the quality controls and resilience that regulated industries demand.

"Our team members were the customers of this technology for several decades," said David Sullivan COO and Co-Founder of Nevado. "We understand the challenges and complexities companies face in integrating emerging capabilities with legacy systems. We've also been on the other side of the table selling the technology, and have insight into how these products and systems will deliver maximum value to their organizations. This is about embracing where the world is going rather than being trapped in where it has been."

Among its perks, the platform's training capabilities and context library greatly reduces the time companies spend onboarding agents. Its myriad benefits stack atop one another creating a compounding effect of increased efficiency, unleashing creative freedom for engineers and product teams to deliver new and improved services.

Nevado is headquartered in New York with a technical hub in Minneapolis.

