Nevaeh Insurance Solutions announces collaboration with Markel Corporation

NAPLES, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevaeh Insurance Solutions (Nevaeh) is working with Markel Specialty, a division of Markel Corporation, to provide group accident and health insurance solutions.* Markel's strong track record in specialty program business coupled with Nevaeh's experience in the employer accident and health space, provide a unique offering to program managers.

Jeff Lamb, Executive Director, Programs and Alliances, Markel Specialty commented, "We are thrilled to work with Nevaeh to broaden our coverage offerings and help program administrators be more competitive in this class of business. Nevaeh has an expert team with a proven track record, and we like the specialization they bring to Markel. The collaboration can help create value for this important area of health care and add diversity to our product offerings."

Tom DeNoma, Chief Executive Officer and President of Nevaeh said, "We are very pleased to have Markel as our new long-term partner. Their financial strength, coupled with their commitment to the program business space, will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers."

About Nevaeh Insurance Solutions

Nevaeh Insurance Solutions is an underwriting facility assisting insurance providers with product development and overall program management by engaging qualified program managers. Currently, Nevaeh is focused on bringing their expertise to program managers in the employer accident and health market.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

*Coverage is underwritten by Markel Insurance Company and policyholder services are provided by the underwriting manager, Markel Service, Incorporated, national producer license # 27585, in California d/b/a Markel Insurance Services, license # 0645481. Coverages, dividends, and services availability may vary by state. Terms and conditions for rates and coverages varies. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation, a Fortune 500 corporation.

SOURCE Markel Corporation; Nevaeh Insurance Solutions

Related Links

www.markel.com

