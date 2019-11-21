Never Before Seen LumiNight™ Lantern Festival Brings Beautiful Light Sculptures To Alameda County Fairgrounds November 29

LumiNight™ is a walking safari through scenes from our magical planet revealed by immersive life-sized, and larger-than-life lantern sculptures created by Zigong Tengda Lantern Art and Culture Co., including a Forest of a Million Lights, the Land of Dinosaurs, animals of the Chinese Zodiac, the Great Barrier Reef, the story of Noah's Ark, and wonderous animals both extinct and endangered. Each lantern story will give the opportunity to learn about relevant and modern issues affecting our planet and environment.

To further the educational and immersive experience of LumiNight™, guests will have the opportunity to purchase a companion app filled with educational stories and content that bring the festival to life on your phone through Augmented Reality (AR). The app will guide guests through each exhibit and provide the ability to capture photos and share with friends, family and more. The app is free with advance tickets purchased online and $4 at the door.

While adventuring through the wonderful world of LumiNight™ and all its beautiful lanterns, be sure to visit the additional attractions in the LumiNight™ Fair spanning 1 acre (at a nominal charge) featuring:

Amusement Park Rides

The LumiNight Train (to take you through the entire 8 acre show)

Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

Culinary delights from local food vendors

And visit the LumiNight shop for a great variety of souvenirs

As part of LumiNight's mission to raise awareness about wildlife and responsibility around sea life, the festival has partnered with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. In addition to activations throughout the show, LumiNight™ will be bringing Delilah the life-sized inflatable North Atlantic Right whale to Alameda from January 23-26 as a teaching moment. Delilah and staff from the Conservation will be on hand to tell the story of her family- an endangered species with fewer than 420 individuals remaining.

LumiNight™ is created and produced by the masterminds at Special Entertainment Events, Inc (SEE). "LumiNight™ is an awe-inspiring night out infused with an educational message that meets you on every level–no matter your age," says Martin Biallas, President of SEE. "The message is shared with love and appreciation for each person who takes the journey through nature."

Tickets are now available for purchase. Weekday prices (Wednesday and Thursday): Children under 4 are free and tickets for children ages 4-16 are $18, adults $26. Seniors/Active Military tickets are $20 and groups of 20 or more are $20. Weekend prices (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday): Children under 4 are free and tickets for children ages 4-16 are $19, adults $28. Seniors/Active Military tickets are $22 and groups of 20 or more are $22. The Interactive App comes free with an advance online ticket purchase or $4 at the door.

For more information about the LumiNight™ Lantern Festival, please visit www.luminightlanterns.com and on Instagram @luminightfestival.

About Special Entertainment Events, Inc.

Special Entertainment Events, Inc., (SEE™) a family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including; Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and LumiNight Lantern Festival.

Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises, and legendary individuals SEE has become the one source for truly artistic, engaging, and immersive entertainment for the last twenty years. From physical touring attractions to visual worlds, the SEE family continues to establish new ways to immerse the public into truly one-of-a-kind experiences that embody never before seen exhibitions.

Media Contact:

Darren Gold

The Rose Group c/o LumiNight™ Lantern Festival

darren@therosegrp.com

SOURCE LumiNight™ Lantern Festival

Related Links

http://www.luminightlanterns.com

