Never Ever Again Announces Graduates of Their Certification Course

Jul 11, 2019, 08:52 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Never Ever Again is proud to announce the following persons, having completed the appropriate curriculum, practical training and supervision hours, and having attested to uphold the Never Binge Again professional code of ethics, have been duly designated with the credential "Certified Professional Never Binge Again Coach" with the full backing of the company and its founders:

Alan B. Steiner

Denville, NJ

Body-Mind-Spirit-Perfection.com

Ashley Rozendaal

Germantown, MD

https://breakthebinge.com/

Caroline Glasner

London, United Kingdom

Charlotte Hanst

Willemstad, Curacao

Connie Plunkett

Tucson, AZ

Jessica Hazewinkel

San Giuliano Terme, Italy

www.hazewin.com

Jolanda Niemann

Gauteng, South Africa

www.bingequit.com

Justine Divett

Norwalk, CT

https://www.jldcoaching.com/

Kali Harmen

Southampton, United Kingdom

www.kalihealth.com 

Kathryn Smutek

Dorset, United Kingdom

Konstantinos Kotsonis

West Sussex, United Kingdom

www.StopOvereatingNow.com

Loretta Dailey

South Jordan, UT

https://neverovereatagain.com/

Manuela Hutter

Wien, Austria

Nancy Zevely

Portland, OR

https://bingebegone.com/

Paige Weiner

Wellington, FL

Rebecca Beckner-Goodrich

Mount Pleasant, IA

Samantha Amren

Longview, WA

Staley Sednaoui

Princeton, NJ

https://www.staleysednaoui.com/

Tim Olson

Jenks, OK

Neverbinge.com

About Never Ever Again
Disillusioned by what traditional psychology had to offer overweight and/or food obsessed individuals, Dr. Livingston spent several decades researching the nature of bingeing and overeating via work with his own patients and a self-funded research program with more than 40,000 participants. Most important, however, was his own personal journey out of obesity and food prison to a normal, healthy weight and a much more lighthearted relationship with food. For more information visit neverbingeagain.com.

Glenn Livingston, Ph.D.  Co-Founder, Never Ever Again, Inc. 
603-490-3844 or 217933@email4pr.com

