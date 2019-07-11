Never Ever Again Announces Graduates of Their Certification Course
Jul 11, 2019, 08:52 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Never Ever Again is proud to announce the following persons, having completed the appropriate curriculum, practical training and supervision hours, and having attested to uphold the Never Binge Again professional code of ethics, have been duly designated with the credential "Certified Professional Never Binge Again Coach" with the full backing of the company and its founders:
Alan B. Steiner
Denville, NJ
Ashley Rozendaal
Germantown, MD
Caroline Glasner
London, United Kingdom
Charlotte Hanst
Willemstad, Curacao
Connie Plunkett
Tucson, AZ
Jessica Hazewinkel
San Giuliano Terme, Italy
Jolanda Niemann
Gauteng, South Africa
Justine Divett
Norwalk, CT
Kali Harmen
Southampton, United Kingdom
Kathryn Smutek
Dorset, United Kingdom
Konstantinos Kotsonis
West Sussex, United Kingdom
Loretta Dailey
South Jordan, UT
Manuela Hutter
Wien, Austria
Nancy Zevely
Portland, OR
Paige Weiner
Wellington, FL
Rebecca Beckner-Goodrich
Mount Pleasant, IA
Samantha Amren
Longview, WA
Staley Sednaoui
Princeton, NJ
Tim Olson
Jenks, OK
About Never Ever Again
Disillusioned by what traditional psychology had to offer overweight and/or food obsessed individuals, Dr. Livingston spent several decades researching the nature of bingeing and overeating via work with his own patients and a self-funded research program with more than 40,000 participants. Most important, however, was his own personal journey out of obesity and food prison to a normal, healthy weight and a much more lighthearted relationship with food. For more information visit neverbingeagain.com.
Contact:
Glenn Livingston, Ph.D. Co-Founder, Never Ever Again, Inc.
603-490-3844 or 217933@email4pr.com
SOURCE Never Ever Again
