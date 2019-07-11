Never Ever Again Announces Graduates of Their Certification Course

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Never Ever Again is proud to announce the following persons, having completed the appropriate curriculum, practical training and supervision hours, and having attested to uphold the Never Binge Again professional code of ethics, have been duly designated with the credential "Certified Professional Never Binge Again Coach" with the full backing of the company and its founders:

Alan B. Steiner Denville, NJ Body-Mind-Spirit-Perfection.com Ashley Rozendaal Germantown, MD https://breakthebinge.com/ Caroline Glasner London, United Kingdom

Charlotte Hanst Willemstad, Curacao

Connie Plunkett Tucson, AZ

Jessica Hazewinkel San Giuliano Terme, Italy www.hazewin.com Jolanda Niemann Gauteng, South Africa www.bingequit.com Justine Divett Norwalk, CT https://www.jldcoaching.com/ Kali Harmen Southampton, United Kingdom www.kalihealth.com Kathryn Smutek Dorset, United Kingdom

Konstantinos Kotsonis West Sussex, United Kingdom www.StopOvereatingNow.com Loretta Dailey South Jordan, UT https://neverovereatagain.com/ Manuela Hutter Wien, Austria

Nancy Zevely Portland, OR https://bingebegone.com/ Paige Weiner Wellington, FL

Rebecca Beckner-Goodrich Mount Pleasant, IA

Samantha Amren Longview, WA

Staley Sednaoui Princeton, NJ https://www.staleysednaoui.com/ Tim Olson Jenks, OK Neverbinge.com

About Never Ever Again

Disillusioned by what traditional psychology had to offer overweight and/or food obsessed individuals, Dr. Livingston spent several decades researching the nature of bingeing and overeating via work with his own patients and a self-funded research program with more than 40,000 participants. Most important, however, was his own personal journey out of obesity and food prison to a normal, healthy weight and a much more lighthearted relationship with food. For more information visit neverbingeagain.com.



Contact:

Glenn Livingston, Ph.D. Co-Founder, Never Ever Again, Inc.

603-490-3844 or 217933@email4pr.com

