"Never Give Up Youth Healing Center" of Las Vegas Launches Podcast to Help Leaders Achieve Their Higher Purpose

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Never Give Up Youth Healing Center of Las Vegas helps people become a purpose driven leader in a new podcast.

In the "Purpose Driven Person Show," Mathew Leland Cox interview leaders and medical experts. He and his guests show how to stay connected, motivated, collaborate, and achieve your highest purpose.

Matthew Leland Cox

"I listen to so many talks and read so many books on leadership. I came to a realization, leadership sucks! There is nothing glamorous about late phone calls, multiple texts, long responses to emails, multiple meetings, long days, cold coffee, loss of family time, cold lunches, or the high stress that comes along with being a leader. Being a leader is about having to push through the exhaustion, the fear of decision, or the worry about your team," said Matthew Leland Cox, Founder, and Visionary of Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services. The organization's goal is to restore clients to their highest level of functioning so they can rejoin their communities and thrive.

The podcast is a terrific way for leaders to get ready for the day's challenges.

"Leaders can start their days on a brighter note by checking our list of interesting episodes of motivational and inspiring quotes," said Selene Rangel-Cox, CEO of outpatient services for the Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services.

"Let's be real. You can be a leader or a follower of your team. It's about what you aspire to be, and who you are trying to inspire to be more," said Daniel Cox, Chief Financial Officer of outpatient services for the Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services.

Recent episodes focused on overcoming addictions, improving interpersonal communications, confronting fears and anxiety, living with passion, and dating self-defense.

To listen to the podcast go to https://purposedrivenpersonshow.com/.

About Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services

Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services believes that everyone should have access to appropriate mental and behavioral health services. We strive to assist you in overcoming and/or managing the stress and others issues in your life related to mental and behavioral health. We are a valued-based agency and believe in improving each day through disciplined focus.

Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services has assembled one of the best teams for our outpatient and residential youth treatment facility in Nevada to serve families and individuals. Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services has a dynamic team of more than 20+ therapists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, dieticians, and specialists.

Our purpose is to provide services for any person and their parents, foster parents, or case workers. Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services believes that children and adults with disabilities and or mental health, have many strengths to build their future success. Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services is dedicated to addressing the emotional needs of any person as they learn to embrace their disability and or mental health, overcome any situation, recognize their strengths, and accept their educational and or mental health needs so that they may advocate for necessary and appropriate accommodations and services.

Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services provides outpatient services along with youth residential services utilizing a 360-degree treatment model. We offer a wide range of therapeutic modalities to serve our client's individual needs including psychiatry, psychotherapy, neurotherapy, and medication management.

About Matthew Leland Cox

Matthew Leland Cox spent his elementary and middle school years thinking there was something wrong with his brain. For him, school work was a daunting, frustrating, and often embarrassing challenge. He was the kid who never seemed to catch up with his classmates, no matter how hard he tried. "Growing up with a disability was like having an elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about," Cox explained.

Having been diagnosed with a learning disability during his high school years, Cox developed strategies that helped him graduate from high school, obtain a B.A. in Mass Communications and reach a Master's Degree in Management and Public Administration.

About Selene Rangel-Cox

Selene is the CEO and co-founder of Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services. She has over 18 years of experience in Business Management, including billing, payroll and HR. Before entering business, she was a nurse. Selene was born and raised in Sinaloa, state of Mexico, and received a bachelor's degree in RN graduated with Valedictorian.

About Daniel Cox, CFO

Daniel Cox has created and implemented numerous programs in the community corrections field. He has been recognized by the Utah governors.

Daniel's academic background includes a bachelor's degree with emphasis in human communication and professional/technical writing from Dixie State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and one of the top 11 distinguished graduates.

Contact info

Matthew Cox

435-215-8458

[email protected]

SOURCE Never Give Up Youth Healing Center

Related Links

https://nevergiveupbhs.com

