Never Hide Your True Colors: A New Book About Pride Parade Explains Pride and Shame to Children

KIRYAT ONO, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new children's book tells the story of the Pride Parade, focusing on pride and diversity as they seem from the eyes of kids. The book, inspired by the world-renowned Tel Aviv Pride Parade, is now available in English.

As a celebration of the release, the Kindle version of the book will be available to download for free on Amazon, on December 2nd, 2020.

A Day of Pride encourages children of all kinds to be proud of who they are and accepting of others exactly as they are. Celebrating the unique day of Pride Parade, A Day of Pride teaches the importance of acceptance and dealing with shame at a very young age.

A Day of Pride was written by Roy Youldous-Raiss, a longtime LGBTQ advocate and a proud father to 7-year-old twins. Illustrations are by Yossi Madar, a well-known gay Israeli artist who works closely with Israeli DJ Offer Nissim and Pride Week Tel Aviv, and has previously worked with Grindr on one of its official calendars. The book was translated to English by Yanir Dekel and Alex Maghen, a married couple based in Los Angeles, who co-host the successful parenting podcast Daddy Squared: The Gay Dads Podcast.

Roy Youldous-Raiss is a writer and a content and marketing specialist. Over the past 7 years, Roy has met thousands of LGBT families, as Tammuz Surrogacy CMO. Roy, based in Tel-Aviv, is married to Or and a proud father to twin girls, Elya and Liri. "This book was written from my own personal experience, growing up in a closet of shame. As a father, I try to educate my girls the notions of pride and self-esteem. I wrote this book for them and for all kids out there."

A Day of Pride Promotion Day will take place December 2, 2020, during which the Kindle version of the book will be available free for download.

A Day of Pride by Roy Youldous-Raiss

Illustrated by Yossi Madar

Translated to English by Alex Maghen and Yanir Dekel

Ages 5-10

