Never-Installed WEINMANN/HOMAG Automated Wood Panel Manufacturing System Available for Immediate Sale

Complete turnkey system for offsite construction manufacturers available without OEM lead times

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global's commercial industrial practice and Integra Asset Solutions are pleased to announce the immediate sale of a never used or installed WEINMANN / HOMAG premium engineered automated prefabricated wood panel manufacturing system for offsite construction. The system is ideal for offsite construction firms, modular builders, and wood product manufacturers seeking to expand capacity without having to wait on long OEM lead times.

This sale offers a comprehensive collection of premium machinery and equipment originally configured for large-scale production of prefabricated wood building components. The system was engineered for high-volume production of prefabricated wood building components, including floors, roofs, and interior and exterior wall panels for multi-family offsite construction. "This equipment also offers flexibility for general industrial wood processing applications and is available for immediate purchase and delivery—significantly reducing lead times compared to ordering new from the manufacturer," said John Magnuson, President & Managing Partner of Integra Asset Solutions.

System Highlights:

(6) Distinct automated production lines comprised of over (85) individual components

The modular nature of the equipment allows for partial acquisition of specific production lines or individual components to match existing operations or create custom manufacturing workflows

Equipment was new between 2021 - 2023, has never been placed into production, and has been stored in original condition & packaging since delivery from Germany

All equipment features UL/CSA compliance for North American electrical standards

Documentation includes original technical specifications, equipment layout schematic, and detailed equipment listing with serial numbers

PRODUCTION CAPABILITY



Element dimensions: 1.5 to 3.2 meters wide, up to 16 meters long

Frame heights: 75-200mm with adjustable configurations

Processing accuracy: ±1mm positioning tolerance

Assets Location: All equipment is professionally wrapped and stored in a climate-controlled warehouse in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, USA.

Additional Information: Detailed equipment lists, photos, and specifications are available at Integra's website.

Opportunities to acquire a turnkey, never-installed system of this scale and quality are extremely limited in the secondary market. Interested parties can contact: Tim Pfister at 708-765-4029 or [email protected].

About Integra Asset Solutions

Integra Asset Solutions specializes in the valuation and liquidation of commercial and industrial assets, delivering a high-touch, client-first approach that sets the firm apart in the marketplace. Integra's clients benefit from direct access to decision-makers and an experienced in-house team capable of executing complex projects efficiently from start to finish. With decades of experience maximizing recovery values across a broad range of industries, Integra serves both small businesses and multinational corporations. Visit integra-as.com.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions helping clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions