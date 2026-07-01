Online Auction of Advanced CNC Machining Assets from RX Industries, Manufacturer of High-Precision Components for the Aerospace, Defense, Space and Medical Industries

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, in partnership with Machinery Resources International (MRI), is pleased to announce an upcoming online auction featuring the assets of RX Industries in Hilton Head Island, SC, a manufacturer specializing in high-precision machined components serving the aerospace, military, space and medical industries. The auction will take place on Thursday, July 9, 10:00 AM ET.

Tsugami BW329Z Swiss Type CNC Lathe HAAS VM3 Vertical Machining Center

This auction presents an exceptional opportunity for manufacturers, precision machine shops, contract machining companies, and industrial equipment buyers to acquire late-machinery and equipment from an immaculate, well-maintained manufacturing operation.

The sale features more than 500 lots of equipment, including advanced Tsugami 9 & 7-axis Swiss-Type CNC lathes, multi-axis CNC machining centers, machining accessories, inspection equipment, finishing systems, material handling equipment, and support assets used in the production of complex, tight-tolerance machined components.

Featured Assets Include:

(2) Tsugami 9 & 7-axis Swiss-Type CNC lathes – new 2022, low hours

Multi-axis CNC machining centers

5-axis Workholding and machining accessories

Quality assurance and inspection equipment

Finishing equipment

Material handling equipment

Toolroom equipment

Plant and production support assets

Office and facility support equipment

"Manufacturers seeking to expand production capacity or improve machining capabilities, will find a diverse selection of equipment suitable for high-precision manufacturing environments," said Mark Reynolds, Partner & Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions. "Facilities producing aerospace, defense, and medical components require equipment capable of exceptional precision and repeatability. This auction provides buyers with an opportunity to acquire high-end, late-model assets from an operation dedicated to manufacturing critical components for some of the industry's most demanding applications."

Prospective buyers are encouraged to register early and perform an onsite inspection on July 8, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET to evaluate the equipment prior to bidding. Complete auction information, including catalogs, photographs, inspection details, and terms of sale, are available through Integra Asset Solutions.

About Integra Asset Solutions

Integra Asset Solutions is a nationally recognized provider of industrial asset disposition services specializing in online auctions, liquidations, appraisals, and negotiated sales. With decades of combined experience, Integra serves manufacturers, financial institutions, private equity firms, restructuring professionals, and business owners throughout North America. The company delivers customized asset recovery solutions designed to maximize value while providing clients with responsive service, market expertise, and complete project management.

About Machinery Resources International

Machinery Resources International (MRI) is a leading provider of industrial asset solutions specializing in the purchase, sale, valuation, and auction of quality new and used machinery. With decades of experience serving manufacturers worldwide, MRI offers expertise in CNC machine tools, fabrication equipment, industrial auctions, and complete facility liquidations. Through its global network, commitment to ethical business practices, and customer-focused approach, MRI helps companies maximize the value of their industrial assets while connecting buyers with high-quality manufacturing equipment.

For more information, visit www.integra-as.com or call 888-BID-6161.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions