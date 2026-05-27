Late-Model CNC Fabrication Assets from Advanced Sheet Metal & Pipe Fabrication Facility Head to Auction June 11

GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, in partnership with Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales, will conduct an online auction on Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 AM ET featuring late-model sheet metal fabrication equipment, pipe processing machinery, CNC machine tools, and industrial support equipment formerly operated by GRG Design.

Amada 143-Ton 7-Axis Hydraulic CNC Press Brake (New 2024) Prima Power Semi-Automatic Servo-Electric Panel Bending Cell (New 2022)

The online fabrication equipment auction includes an exceptional lineup of advanced CNC fabrication technology, highlighted by late-model Prima Power servo-electric panel bending systems, Amada CNC press brakes new as recently as 2024, an HGG thermal pipe profiler, an automated pipe blasting system, Haas CNC machining centers and lathes, robotic welding systems, forklifts, and additional plant support equipment.

Auction Highlights

This sale presents an outstanding opportunity for metal fabricators, OEMs, contract manufacturers, pipe and structural steel operations, and machinery dealers to acquire high-quality late-model fabrication equipment without the lead times associated with new machinery purchases.

Prima Power servo-electric panel bending systems

Late-model Amada CNC press brakes – up to 9-axis capability

Amada fiber laser cutting system

HGG thermal pipe profiling and automated shot blasting systems

Haas CNC machining centers and turning equipment

Robotic welding and metalworking equipment

Forklifts - to 36,000-Lb Capacity

Air compressors, paint systems, and plant support assets

"With many new fabrication machines still subject to extended delivery timelines, this auction provides buyers with immediate access to high-demand late-model equipment ready for deployment," said Mark Reynolds, Managing Director and Partner of Integra Asset Solutions.

In-Person Inspection

For those who wish to inspect the equipment in person, the assets will be available for viewing on Wednesday, June 10, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET or earlier by appointment at 1669 Oakbrook Dr., Gainesville, GA 30507. If you have questions or would like to schedule an inspection, please contact Mark Reynolds at 708-765-3989 or [email protected].

Auction Details

The auction will take place online on Thursday, June 11, starting at 10:00 AM ET. Interested bidders are encouraged to register early to ensure timely approval and participation. Visit the auction listing page for more information and to register.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC specializes in the valuation and liquidation of commercial and industrial assets, delivering a high-touch, client-first approach that sets the firm apart in the marketplace. Integra's clients benefit from direct access to decision-makers and an experienced in-house team capable of executing complex projects efficiently from start to finish. With decades of experience maximizing recovery values across a broad range of industries, Integra serves both small businesses and multinational corporations.

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales (SFMS) is an application-focused machinery solutions provider serving the fabrication, machining, tooling, and manufacturing industries. Backed by decades of hands-on manufacturing experience, the SFMS team works closely with customers to identify and deliver equipment solutions tailored to their specific production requirements, materials, and budgets. Unlike traditional machinery dealers limited to a single product line, SFMS offers solutions from a broad network of manufacturers to support a wide range of fabrication and machining applications.

Media Contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions