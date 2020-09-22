Never Lose a Sock Again! PILOI - The New Socks With an Ingenious Built-In Clip

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PILOI solution: PILOI socks are made with the highest-quality cotton affixed with stainless steel locking clips. Simply take your socks off at the end of the day and clip them together. On laundry day, you'll have peace of mind knowing your socks will stay matched in the washing machine and dryer.

Imagine the time you'll save taking your clean socks out of the dryer already matched and ready to wear again.

PILOI - The new socks with an ingenious built-in clip Don't be surprised if these socks are a conversation starter.

Watch the PILOI Story on YouTube (2:37): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lSIzrnDekI&feature=youtu.be

Browse the current PILOI Collection: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EikMjyYQZeHuOKRNh-XRVmEZ2sPMW4jJ?usp=sharing

Be the first to know when PILOI socks are launched worldwide: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/piloi/piloi-the-new-socks-with-an-ingenious-built-in-clip

Functionality. Performance. Durability.

All PILOI socks are made to exacting standards of excellence using:

Patent-pending non-corrosive and secure clips . Having undergone rigorous testing, PILOI clips are proven to hold socks together through repeated washer and dryer cycles—noiselessly and securely.

. Having undergone rigorous testing, PILOI clips are proven to hold socks together through repeated washer and dryer cycles—noiselessly and securely. Stainless-steel clip . PILOI locking clips will be available in fashionable stainless-steel, permanently secured to each pair of socks, and positioned so the clips never come in contact with skin. You won't even know the clips are there.

. PILOI locking clips will be available in fashionable stainless-steel, permanently secured to each pair of socks, and positioned so the clips never come in contact with skin. You won't even know the clips are there. Long-staple cotton . This is the same cotton that's used to make high-quality sheets and towels feel soft and silky. The longer fiber length creates a smooth, comfortable feel, and frays less, pills less, fades less and can even become softer over time.

. This is the same cotton that's used to make high-quality sheets and towels feel soft and silky. The longer fiber length creates a smooth, comfortable feel, and frays less, pills less, fades less and can even become softer over time. Y-stitched heels and arch support. Quality Y-stitched heels cup the back of your foot. A cushioned, arch-supporting footbed provides added comfort.

Environmentally friendly design

Socks that lose their mates get thrown away, filling landfills and even waterways.

PILOI socks, clips and packaging are all reusable and recyclable . The combination of the natural-fiber cotton socks, clips, and materials keeps billions of unmatched socks out of landfills.

. The combination of the natural-fiber cotton socks, clips, and materials keeps billions of unmatched socks out of landfills. PILOI socks have the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. This certification means the yarn has been tested and certified to be free from detrimental levels of more than 100 substances known to be harmful to human health.

Societal Benefits

PILOI has made giving back a key component of our mission. When you purchase one pair of PILOI socks, we will donate the production cost of a second pair to non-profit organizations that fight against racism, discrimination and inequality.

PILOI FAQs

When and where will the PILOI socks be available for purchase?

PILOI is establishing partnerships with major apparel brands. Product launch is targeted to take place in early 2021.

What does PILOI mean?

One of the first references to PILOI was made in 8th century B.C. by the Greek poet Hesiod. According to Hesiod, the Ancient Greeks wore socks called Piloi, which were made from matted animal hair.

Are lost socks really a problem?

According to a study involving 2,000 people, commissioned by washing machine manufacturer Samsung, people in Britain lose an average of 1.3 socks each month. That's over 15 socks a year! With an average estimated life span of 81 years, that means each person loses 1,264 socks over a lifetime, costing the average person a whopping £2,528 or $3,235 in United States dollars.

Are PILOI socks available now?

PILOI socks are currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter platform in casual, dress and sport styles in a variety of styles and colors. Plans include expanding the product line to meet consumer needs.

About PILOI

PILOI was founded by newlyweds Lael and Daniel Catre. The two have combined their respective gifts and talents to create PILOI socks.

Lael, born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, has a degree in business management. Daniel, born and raised in Romania, has an engineering degree.

