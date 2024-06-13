Never Off Duty Launches First New Jersey Chapter

Expanding Lifeguard Training and Swim Education Programs in New Jersey for Children, Teens and Young Adults.

MANASQUAN, N.J. , June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Never Off Duty (NOD), a leading advocate for water safety and drowning prevention, is proud to announce the launch of its first New Jersey chapter. The organization, which conducts extensive water safety training and educational sessions across Hawaii, is furthering its mission by now offering to communities throughout the Garden State similar professional-level emergency response job training and swim education initiatives.

"We are thrilled to launch our New Jersey chapter and extend our life-saving water safety initiatives to communities in need," said Jason Bitzer, Founder and Executive Director of Never Off Duty. "As someone born and raised in New Jersey, I'm so pleased to be able to give back to my hometown. The availability of water safety education and resources are key to an enjoyable summer, and it's crucial that we work together to provide access to them. We look forward to connecting with local communities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of New Jersey residents."

Drowning remains a significant public health concern, particularly among children and underserved communities that have limited access to water safety education. According to the CDC, 1,280 people died by unintentional drowning in New Jersey between 2001 and 2020. NOD aims to tackle this challenge by enhancing accessibility to high-quality training and career guidance to lifeguards.

NOD has initiated its corporate first response training in New Jersey starting with the Pink Pineapple Surf School. The corporate first response training program enables organizations to participate in free first responder training classes, including Lifeguarding, Emergency Medical Response, as well as CPR and First Aid courses. This funding will also support free training for Never Off Duty's Learn to Swim and Junior Lifeguard programs. NOD's first NJ initiative is to provide training to the Pink Pineapple Surf School, an all-girl surf school in Manasquan Beach, NJ that will leave all attending surf instructors lifeguard trained and the Pink Pineapple Surf School as the first surfing school in New Jersey to have its entire staff fully certified in Red Cross and Open Water Lifeguarding.

About Never Off Duty

Never Off Duty (NOD) is a coastal-community-focused training and first response organization. Using leading-edge first response methods, innovative lifeguard products and best practices, we provide lifeguard training at no charge to those serving municipalities and organizations. NOD is a registered 501(3)(c) non-profit. Our Scholarship for Free Lifeguard Jobs Training is now open for ages 15-21 for our Hawaii Summer 2024 Program. Our free programs are funded through corporate training partner fees, donors and sponsorships. (www.neveroffduty.org)

